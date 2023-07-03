The 2023 advertising campaign by Pepsi has been one of the freshest things we’ve seen on TV. The protagonist is the famous Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, playing as a lifeguard able to let his music play when he opens a bottle of Pepsi, helped by Apple Music. The commercial celebrates summer spirit, and the featured song remains stuck in our heads. Let’s discover it!

You can watch the Pepsi commercial with Bad Bunny here on Youtube.

The song in the 2023 Pepsi commercial with Bad Bunny

The song featured in the 2023 Pepsi commercial with Bad Bunny is Where She Goes, released by the Puerto Rican rapper in May 2023. You can listen to it below.

We analyzed the meaning of the lyrics in this article: Where She Goes is about a girl Bad Bunny misses. They have been together just for one night, but the rapper feels there was a connection and doesn’t want it to be a one-night stand.

Below you can find the lyrics you hear in the commercial, in Spanish and in their English translation:

No me gusta perder

Dime qué vamo’ a hacer

Me paso mirando el cel

Wow, no puede ser

Aunque me tarde un poco, juro que vo’a responder

Quisiera volverte a ver

Quisiera volverte a ver encima de mí brincando, uh, uh, uh

Lo rica que te ves c–ngando, uh, uh, uh

No sé qué estamo’ esperando

El orgullo nos está ganando, ey

Baby, dime la verdad

Si te olvidaste de mí

Yo sé que fue una noche na’ má

Tranquilita tú siempre te roba’ el show

I don’t like to lose

Tell me what will we do

I’m always looking at my phone

Wow, it just can’t be

Even if I might take a little, I swear I will respond

I would like to see you again

I would like to see you again

On top of me bouncing, uh, uh, uh

How sexy you look while f–king, uh, uh, uh (Ey, ey)

I don’t know what we are waiting for (Tell me)

Pride is winning between us, ey

Baby, tell me the truth

If you already forgot me

I know that it was only one night

Chilling, you always steal the show

A romantic, Latin song for a commercial that shows the fresh side of Pepsi: Bad Bunny appears to be the perfect match for the soft drink, similar to what Snoop Dogg and Karol G recently did with Corona. Refreshing drinks and music are always an incredible pair.

