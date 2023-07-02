Lil Uzi Vert + Nicki Minaj, Endless Fashion: lyrics & meaning

Lil Uzi Vert released his third studio album Pink Tape on June 30, 2023, and it immediately became one of the most streamed things in the world of hip hop. One of the most popular tracks is Endless Fashion, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, sampling a classic hit we already heard many times recently. Let’s explore the song’s meaning and story: you will also find the complete lyrics at the end of this article.

You can listen to Lil Uzi Vert & Nicki Minaj’s Endless Fashion below.

Lil Uzi Vert - Endless Fashion (Feat. Nicki Minaj) [Official Audio] Watch this video on YouTube.

Endless Fashion: the lyrics & their meaning

Endless Fashion is a song about how Lil Uzi Vert interprets fashion and luxury as a symbol of his success. The song features Nicki Minaj and samples a classic hit from the 90s, Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Effeil 65, a Eurodance big hit recently covered also by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha in I’m Good.

In the lyrics of Endless Fashion, Lil Uzi Vert describes the brands he wears and the way he sets the trends with his fashion choices. For example, it’s precisely what happened with the Goyard bags mentioned in the song: they became one of Lil Uzi’s style choices, and they got more popular in the hip-hop environment after he started using them heavily.

Yeah, I’m the reason why n–as wear them Goyard bags (Yeah)

It was n–as doing it, but I brought that s–t to the hood (I started that s–t)

And I made that s–t all good (I started that s–t)

They stalkin’ my swag, stalkin’ my swag

Lil Uzi Vert mentions many other famous brands in the song, like Chrome Heart, Junya, Parsons, and Greg Lauren. He shows off relevant knowledge in fashion: with Endless Fashion, the rapper wants to point out how his fashion tastes make him different than all other rappers, who “can’t dress.”

These rappers can’t dress, yeah, they just be hatin’

I never ratted, but got all the statements

My closet too cluttered, clothes on my table

Nicki Minaj’s contribution to the song is more oriented to comparing herself with the other female rappers, stating that she’s always the number one. That’s the typical trademark of Nicki’s rap, repeated in Endless Fashion when she mentions “no competition.”

I’m number one, you could only be dolce, Gabbana

Where the C-O-M-P-E-T-I-T-I-O-N? Don’t see any

[…]

B- -es only eatin’ when I dust crumbs

Nicki does her best with her famous word puns. One of the lines that got the most attention is in the lyrics below:

I got a Republican doctor

Make my a– great again, MAGA

She probably refers to a doctor who can eventually work on that part of her body as a plastic surgery operation, but she uses the famous slogan from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, personalizing it to her own character.

That’s the kind of impertinence the two rappers show in the lyrics of Endless Fashion, which are the song’s real meaning: we are number one, and our fashion choices are the symbol of how we influence the hip-hop scene with our lives. A statement of superiority formulated through a series of personal fashion picks taken from their personal style.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics in Lil Uzi Vert & Nicki Minaj’s Endless Fashion.

I sold my soul for Chrome Heart mixed with Carhartt (What?)

Yes, I’m splashin’ in fashion, I can’t take no loss (Loss)

I rock Junya on wannabes, I got no heart (Heart)

I put Endless to denim on rims on my car (Skrrt, woah)

I got a Republican doctor (Yeah)

Make my a– great again, MAGA (Woah)

Know you mad now, enchilada

When b- -hes test me, it get messy like soccer

I sold my soul for Chrome Heart mixed with Carhartt (Woah)

Yes, I’m splashin’ in fashion, I can’t take no loss

I rock Junya on wannabes, I got no heart (No wannabe)

I put Endless to denim on rims on my car (Skrrt)

I got a Republican doctor (Ah)

Make my a– great again, MAGA

b- -h, don’t make me whack you, pasta

I’m number one, you could only be dolce, Gabbana

I got a Chinese girl, yeah, she from Shanghai (Ni hao)

She goes to Parsons in New York, got good eye

I know I love her, only saw her two times

I met her at Dover Street Market, good eye

Ayo, even if my name was Natalie, none these b- -hes still couldn’t chin-check me

That’s word to Chanel, it ain’t nothin’ to see, b- -hes on TV channelin’ me

Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski, from Red Ruby to Chun-Li

I put door knocker earrings in Fendi (Oh), then stamped the trench coat Burberry

Where the C-O-M-P-E-T-I-T-I-O-N? Don’t see any (Oop)

Sittin’ in the stars under city lights (City lights)

Baby daddy tell me I got pretty eyes (Pretty eyes)

b- -hes only eatin’ when I dust crumbs (Dust crumbs)

I stay with that Uzi, I’m his plus one (Oop)

I was really in the field with Karl Lager’ (Oop), now it’s Heaven campaigns (R.I.P.)

Check in with Dapper Dan when I’m in Harlem

My n–as’ll blow like Virgil

I got that duffel (Heard you), mm

Ooh

Everything we do, you motherf–kers do it too

Heavy on it, tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-tick too

Everything we do, do, do, do, do

These rappers can’t dress, yeah, they just be hatin’

I never ratted, but got all the statements

Stopped wearing Kapital ’cause it got basic

I still wear Kapital, Uzi, stop fakin’

I used to wear more Number (N)ine than Asians

I mix the Greg Lauren, purple label

My closet too cluttered, clothes on my table

We wore that Vlone ’til it turned faded

Yeah, I’m the reason why n–as wear them Goyard bags (Yeah)

It was n–as doing it, but I brought that s–t to the hood (I started that s–t)

And I made that s–t all good (I started that s–t)

They stalkin’ my swag, stalkin’ my swag

I sold my soul for Chrome Heart mixed with Carhartt (Woah)

Yes, I’m splashin’ in fashion, I can’t take no loss

I rock Junya on wannabes, I got no heart

I put Endless to denim on rims on my car (Skrrt)

I sold my soul for Chrome Heart mixed with Carhartt (Yes)

Yes, I’m splashin’ in fashion, I can’t take no loss (No)

I rock Junya on wannabes, I got no heart

I put Endless to denim on rims on my car