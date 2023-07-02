La-Z-Boy (often misspelled as “lazy boy”) is one of those brands that has been loyal to the same testimonial actress for years. Even in 2023, their new commercial campaign features the same face we used to recognize in the ads from the last few years: she’s Kristen Bell, an American actress we already saw in many movies and TV shows. Let’s discover more about her.

You can watch one of the most popular La-Z-Boy commercials with Kristen Bell here on Youtube.

Kristen Bell is the actress in the La-Z-Boy commercial

The actress protagonist of the La-Z-Boy commercial is the American actress Kristen Bell. She’s been a testimonial for the home furniture brand since 2019.

Kristen Bell was born on July 18, 1980. She began her acting career in the late 1990s and gained recognition for her role as the title character in the television series Veronica Mars (2004-2007). The show developed a cult following and helped launch Bell’s career.

In the present day, she’s mainly famous as Anna’s voice in the Disney movies of the Frozen franchise. Many fans recognize her in the commercial because of her role as Eleanor Shellstrop in the comedy series The Good Place. You can find her in the trailer below.

Kristen Bell appeared in several films, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Couples Retreat, and Bad Moms.

In addition to her film and television work, Kristen Bell has also been involved in various other projects. She has lent her voice to several animated series and movies, including Gossip Girl and Zootopia. She will also be part of the voice cast in the 2023 movie PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Beyond acting, Kristen Bell is an active philanthropist. She has supported various charitable causes, including organizations focused on mental health awareness and environmental protection. Bell has also been an advocate for animal rights and has worked with organizations such as the ASPCA.

Kristen Bell is the regular face of LA-Z-Boy commercial campaigns. You can discover more about her on Wikipedia. Meanwhile, we are going to enjoy seeing her again in the summer of 2023, while she presents the new promotions for the warm season.

