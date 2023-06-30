Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire: the lyrics & meaning, who is it about?

Music can be a great channel to communicate emotions and experiences. That’s why fans are always ready to jump into the new songs released by their idols, trying to understand more about the lyrics. Like what happened in June 2023 with Vampire, the first song released by Olivia Rodrigo in more than two years: the lyrics talk about a toxic relationship, describing the man as a dangerous vampire, and people obviously wonder who it is about. This article will analyze the song’s meaning and provide all possible answers. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Vampire: the lyrics & meaning, who is it about?

Vampire is a song about a toxic relationship with a man who hurt the singer. In the lyrics, Olivia Rodrigo describes him as a man able to deceive everyone: he convinced her he loved her, but he only pretended. Ultimately, Olivia uses the vampire metaphor, implying that he was with her, sucking her blood, taking from her without giving any true emotions.

Many elements in the lyrics of Vampire can help us understand who Olivia is talking about. One line, in particular, describes the relationship with him as “six months of torture”:

Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise

I loved you truly

You gotta laugh at the stupidity

In another line, the song hints that he was older than her, using the age difference to take advantage of Olivia.

Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f–ed up little thrill

Can’t figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will

Went for me and not her

‘Cause girls your age know better

In a recent interview, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she wrote all the songs in her upcoming album Guts (including Vampire) when she was 19. Now, there are two relationships Olivia Rodrigo had in that period of her life, both lasting around six months, and both with men older than her: one is the story with the producer Adam Faze (she was 18, he was 24, they were together for about 7 months), and the other is Dj Zack Bia (she was 19, he was 26, they lasted six months). Olivia Rodrigo’s fans aren’t sure of who Vampire is about because both relationships were toxic for the singer, and both ex-boyfriends match for older age and duration of the story. It’s also possible that Olivia Rodrigo condensed the feelings for both breakups into one only song.

The lyrics of Vampire describe the relationship as the typical story where the man creates a castle of illusions, love-bombing the girl so she starts depending on him. The lies crumble as soon as the girl is hooked, and at that point, his authentic character is revealed. Olivia mentions the illusions as the “parties and the diamonds,” all things he used to convince her he loved her. But according to the lyrics, he is a person who only pretends to care about others, using the same attitude with everyone.

How’s the castle built off people you pretend to care about?

Just what you wanted

Look at you, cool guy, you got it

I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes

The vampire is the perfect metaphor for a person who “sucks” your energy and wellness for their exclusive advantage. And you are left there, helpless, after you are no longer meaningful to them.

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloods–ker, fame f–er

Bleedin’ me dry like a g–amn vampire

This is the true meaning of the lyrics in Vampire: you faked your love; you sold me only illusions, you only wanted to dry my energy. I was young and naive enough to believe you, and now I learned the lesson. I will never understand people like you, and I hope I’ll never get again into a relationship like this. We don’t know precisely who Vampire is about. Still, it should be one of the two theories circulating on the internet (mentioned in this article) or maybe both, merged into one unique song.

The complete lyrics

Hate to give the satisfaction asking how you’re doing now

How’s the castle built off people you pretend to care about?

Just what you wanted

Look at you, cool guy, you got it

I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes

Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise

I loved you truly

You gotta laugh at the stupidity

‘Cause I’ve made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naive

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloods–ker, fame f–ker

Bleedin’ me dry like a g–amn vampire

And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news

You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called ’em crazy too

You’re so convincing

How do you lie without flinching?

(How do you lie? How do you lie? How do you lie?)

Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f–ked up little thrill

Can’t figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will

Went for me and not her

‘Cause girls your age know better

I’ve made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naive

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloods–ker, fame f–ker

Bleedin’ me dry like a g–amn vampire

(Ah)

You said it was true love, but wouldn’t that be hard?

You can’t love anyone ’cause that would mean you had a heart

I tried to help you out, now I know that I can’t

‘Cause how you think’s the kind of thing I’ll never understand

I’ve made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naive

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloods–ker, fame f–ker

Bleedin’ me dry like a g–amn vampire