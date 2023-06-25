Netflix’s Make Me Believe cast: Ayça Aysin Turan is Sahra

“A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grown-up grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles a childhood crush — and past quibbles.” It’s how Netflix presented Make Me Believe, the romantic movie released on the platform in June 2023. It’s a Turkish production, and a considerable curiosity came up about the actress playing the female protagonist in the cast, Sahra: her name is Ayça Aysin Turan. Today we will discover more about her.

You can watch the official trailer for Make Me Believe here on Youtube.

Netflix’s Make Me Believe, the cast: Ayça Aysin Turan is Sahra

The actress playing Sahra in the cast of the 2023 Netflix movie Make Me Believe is the Turkish actress Ayça Aysin Turan. She was born on October 25, 1992, in Sinop, Turkey: when Make Me Believe landed on Netflix worldwide, she was 30.

Ayça Aysin Turan gained popularity for her role as Ada in the Turkish television series Karagül (Black Rose), which aired between 2013 and 2016. Since then, she has appeared in various television shows and movies. One of Ayça Ayşin Turan’s notable roles is Meryem, the protagonist of the series Meryem which aired in Turkey from 2017 to 2018. That’s a role for which she received critical acclaim: you can see her in the series’ official trailer below.

Meryem | Turkish Series | Official Trailer | In Urdu Dubbed Watch this video on YouTube.

Ayça Aysin Turan was also in The Protector, another Turkish TV series released by Netflix in 2018: you can see her in the official trailer here.

Ayça Ayşin Turan continues to be an active figure in the Turkish entertainment industry, and her talent and on-screen presence have earned her a significant fan base both in Turkey and internationally. With Make Me Believe, she appears in a leading role in a popular movie that has been streamed by many viewers worldwide, and that can represent a new milestone in her career. We will see where it will lead her. Meanwhile, you can follow her on Instagram, where she keeps her vast fan base updated about her following projects.

Discover other curiosities about movies, TV shows, and their cast on Auralcrave