Daniel Dae Kim, the actor in the 2023 Lexus RX commercial

Lexus launched the new advertisement campaign in June 2023, with several ads running on TV and social networks. Among them, the Lexus RX commercial caught everybody’s attention because of the actor starring in it: he’s Daniel Dae Kim, famous for his roles in Lost, The Good Doctor, and Hawaii Five-0, among others. He starts in the commercial with his son Zander Kim: let’s see what happened.

You can watch the 2023 Lexus RX commercial here on Youtube.

Daniel Dae Kim is the actor in the 2023 Lexus RX commercial, with his son Zander Kim

The actor in the 2023 Lexus RX commercial is the South-Korean/American actor Daniel Dae Kim. He’s famous as Dr. Jackson Han in the TV series The Good Doctor, Jin-Soo Kwon in the iconic series Lost, and Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0, among others. In the Lexus commercial, he’s the dad who jumps in the car after the son, Zander Kim, enjoys the drive.

Daniel Dae Kim was born on August 4, 1968, in Busan, South Korea. He moved to the United States with his family when he was two years old and was raised in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After college, he moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting.

One of Daniel Dae Kim’s breakthrough roles came in 2004 when he was cast as Jin-Soo Kwon in the television series Lost. The show gained widespread popularity, and Kim’s performance was well-received. He appeared in the series from 2004 to 2010.

Following his success on Lost, Kim joined the cast of the television series Hawaii Five-0 in 2010, playing the role of Chin Ho Kelly. He remained on the show until 2017, leaving due to a contract dispute. Kim was an advocate for pay equality, as he and his co-star Grace Park were reportedly earning less than their white co-stars.

In addition to his television work, Daniel Dae Kim has appeared in various films, including Spider-Man 2 (2004), The Cave (2005), Crash (2004), and Hellboy (2019). Apart from his acting career, Kim has been an advocate for better representation of Asian actors in Hollywood. He has spoken out against whitewashing in the entertainment industry and has actively worked to promote diversity and inclusivity.

In the 2023 Lexus RX commercial, Daniel Dae Kim plays along with his son Zander Kim, who’s also an actor. Daniel Dae Kim appeared in the ad for a few seconds, but it was enough to allow everybody to recognize him. That’s how you make the commercial easy to remember.

