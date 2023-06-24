It has been one of the most appreciated commercials of 2023, and for a good reason: the new commercial Old Spice released in June is a funny interpretation of the world of The Witcher, returning on Netflix with Season 4. And how to match a deodorant concept to the dirty world of the Netflix series? Well, by bringing the opposite together. Let’s discover what happened.

You can watch the new commercial released by Old Spice in 2023 below.

The 2023 Old Spice commercial featuring The Witcher

The new commercial released by Old Spice in 2023 is a collaboration with the popular TV series The Witcher, returning with Season 4 in the summer. The ad’s concept is perfectly explained by the commercial’s introduction: “in the time of the Witcher, they didn’t have the fresh scents of Old Spice. But they had magical visions, which is almost as good.”

The male protagonist of the commercial is The Witcher’s dwarven warrior Yarpen Zigrin, interpreted by the Canadian actor Jeremy Crawford. In the Old Spice commercial, he’s the protagonist of a hilarious vision where he can finally smell good: he uses the “freshness” of their shower gel & shampoo, enjoying his dreamy smell while riding the young pure white unicorn Ihuarraquax. And the character having this vision is Ciri (interpreted by the British actress Freya Allan).

The collaboration between Old Spice deodorant and Netflix’s The Witcher is an old story. In December 2021, this “Ode to Smell” commercial became pretty popular, anticipating Season 2, which was about to be released.

The Witcher is a popular fantasy series that originated as a series of books written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It has since expanded into various other forms of media, including video games, a television series, and graphic novels. The Netflix series debuted in 2019, becoming one of the most successful productions on the platform and giving a special aura of popularity to Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in the show.

The Old Spice commercial is a hilarious take on the popular series, widely appreciated by fans. After all, it’s basically impossible not to like it, right?

