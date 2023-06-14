Nike commercial celebrates Nikola Jokic after NBA finals

We know it; Nike is always ready to share its voice when something noteworthy happens in the world of sports. We saw it already in February 2023 when the American brand celebrated LeBron James’ scoring record on Twitter. In June 2023, something similar happened after the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA Championship, dragged by the astonishing performance of their key player, Nikola Jokic. Let’s see the commercial released by Nike and what happened.

Nike celebrates Nikola Jokic in a new commercial

In the 2023 NBA championship finals, Denver Nuggets won against Miami Heat 94-89. Nikola Jokic scored 28 points, confirming the amazing “job” he did during the whole season. Jokic became viral after the final because of a comment he released right after the match, saying, “The job is done; we can go home now.” Like he had a personal mission since the season’s beginning, and now he feels accomplished. You can see his interview here on the NBA’s official Twitter channel.

Right after the final, Nike released a commercial on Twitter, celebrating the Nuggets’ victory and Nikola Jokic. The concept is simple: over some funny music in the background, the ad explains Jokic’s story like… a joke. “A Serbian guy walks into an arena; he wins the finals, brings a city together, and everyone is happy. That’s it; that’s the punchline.” And after that, the video shows Jokic’s celebrations, with “no Joke” written on top.

The Nike commercial has been loved for its simple humor. An original way to glorify an extraordinary player of the NBA. You can find the commercial below, from Nike’s Twitter account.

Congrats to the Joker and the @nuggets on a franchise-first NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/Bp81FtWFEE — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 13, 2023

Nikola Jokić, often referred to as “The Joker,” was born on February 19, 1995, in Sombor, Serbia. He is widely regarded as one of the best centers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and is known for his exceptional passing skills, basketball IQ, and versatile offensive game.

Jokić started his professional career in Serbia, playing for the Serbian team Mega Basket from 2012 to 2015. In the 2014-2015 season, he was named the Adriatic League MVP. In the 2014 NBA draft, he was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 41st overall pick. He made an immediate impact in the NBA and quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier big men. He became the first center in NBA history to record a triple-double in his playoff debut. Throughout his career, he has earned multiple All-Star selections and received various individual accolades.

Now his job is done, and he can freely appreciate how Nike paid homage to him.

