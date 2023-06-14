From the cast of Vortex & The Millers: meet Tomer Sisley

The French TV series Vortex represents one of the many successful dystopian productions released on Netflix in 2023, whereas We’re The Millers was a movie from 2013 that became popular worldwide recently. In both cases, people had the chance to appreciate a talented French actor: his name is Tomer Sisley; let’s discover him and his other movies and TV shows.

From the cast of Vortex & We’re The Millers: meet Tomer Sisley

In the cast of Netflix’s series Vortex, the actor playing the protagonist, Ludovic Béguin, is the French actor and comedian Tomer Sisley. Tomer was born on August 14, 1974, in Berlin, Germany, to a French mother and an Israeli father: when Vortex was released worldwide on Netflix, he was 48.

Tomer Sisley grew up in France and began his career as a stand-up comedian, performing in various comedy clubs. He later transitioned to acting and gained recognition for his roles in both film and television.

One of Sisley’s most notable performances is in the French action-comedy film Largo Winch (2008), where he played the lead role of billionaire adventurer Largo Winch. The film was a commercial success and earned him a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actor. You can see him in the movie trailer below.

Sisley has since appeared in several films, including Sleepless Night (2011) and We’re the Millers (2013). He has also worked on international projects such as the Netflix series Messiah (2020). He was also in the 2021 movie Don’t Look Up.

In addition to his acting career, Tomer Sisley is known for his charismatic personality and has been a popular figure in the French entertainment industry. He continues to work on various film and television projects, showcasing his talent and versatility as an actor.

With the release of Vortex and We’re the Millers on Netflix in 2023, Tomer met a new wave of popularity. Let’s see how often we will see him from now. Meanwhile, you can follow his career on IMDb and Wikipedia, whereas here is his Instagram profile.

