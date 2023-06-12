In 2023, HBO is transforming into Max, a new streaming platform that promises more content than before. And the commercial released in May has already caught the spotlight: an interesting collection of actors presenting the platform, with images from movies and TV shows we can find there. Let’s see together who the actors are and where we have already seen them.

You can watch the HBO Max commercial below.

The One To Watch | Now Streaming | Max Watch this video on YouTube.

Who are the actors in the HBO Max commercial?

The actors in the 2023 HBO Max commercial are Jason Momoa, Issa Rae, and Chip and Joanna Gaines. Jason Momoa is also present in the images from his famous movie Aquaman, and Issa Rae appears in a shot of her TV series Insecure. Chip and Joanna Gaines are the owners of Magnolia Network, which will be hosted now on the HBO Max platform, and they appear also in their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

The HBO Max commercial shows a long list of movies and TV shows that viewers can find on the new platform: among them, you will recognize Elvis, A Star Is Born, The Batman, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Friends, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and Succession.

Max represents a rebranding of the platform previously known as HBO. Originally, the plan was to merge HBO and Discovery+ (both owned by Warner Bros), but then it was decided to keep Discovery+ as an independent streaming platform. Max was officially launched in May 2023.

The streaming market is more competitive than ever, with multiple platforms offering exciting content. Max remains one of the most successful platforms worldwide, with more than 70 million subscribers around the world.

