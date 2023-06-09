BTS, Take Two: the English lyrics & their meaning

Take Two is the song released by the global K-pop band BTS for their event Festa, celebrating the 10th anniversary from their debut. As their first official release in months, the track became immediately viral. Obviously, fans wanted to explore the lyrics deeply, looking for their authentic meaning. What’s “take two,” and who is the song dedicated to? Let’s find out!

Take Two: the English lyrics & their meaning

Take Two is a song celebrating the intense relationship between BTS members and their fanbase, the ARMY. The lyrics recognize the immense love the band receives from their fans, acknowledging the importance of their support.

“Take two” is an expression used in the world of cinema and movie-making. A take is a shot filmed for a specific scene: when the movie director wants to repeat the scene after the first attempt, the next shot is labeled as “take two” (the third one would be “take three” and so on). With “take two,” BTS imply that the story between them and their fans has been so beautiful that they want to do it again, enjoying it for a second time. This becomes clear from the following lines:

Oh, I’m runnin’ round in a daze

We been walkin’ so many ways

Feels like my heart’s about to burst

Can’t you see the take two?

Stories unfoldin’ just for you

Youth with you by my side

Take my hands now

In the chorus, BTS return this love to their fans: the lyrics of Take Two are sincere and honest; they have no problems admitting the importance the fans have for them. The ARMY is what makes BTS always feel young, what guides them in the darkness. It’s a beautiful story of requited love:

Yeah, we never felt so young

When together sing the song

Meeting each other’s eyes

Even in the darkness

Yeah, we never felt so right

When I got you by my side

Along the road, we walked together

Oh, we young forever

Take Two is the way BTS want to recognize the constant presence of their fans around them, and that’s the authentic meaning of the lyrics: we know you love us, and we love you too. We would be lost without you; you are the reason that keeps our enthusiasm always alive. A real gift for fans worldwide: knowing that their support has so much meaning for their idols surely motivates them to go on as they always did.

The complete English lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of BTS’ Take Two in the English translation.

Will you stay?

I want to hold onto the time

That’s flying by with me

Will you go? (Will you go?)

What look will we have on our faces when we stand (Ah-ah)

I can’t remember the dawns anymore

Say

Oh, I’m runnin’ round in a daze

We been walkin’ so many ways

Feels like my heart’s about to burst

Can’t you see the take two?

Stories unfoldin’ just for you

Youth with you by my side

Take my hands now

Yeah, we never felt so young

When together, sing the song

Meeting with each other’s eyes

Even in the darkness

Yeah, we never felt so right

When I got you by my side

Along the road, we walked together

Oh, we young forever

Even when the desert becomes the sea, we swim together

Even the lonely whales, we’re singing like them now

We’re together so I’m not scared of hoping for eternity

Because you’re my belief and my only reason

You’re my silver lining

You the one who just light me up

Oh, I can always feel you beside me

The sunset hit the building

We are given to each other like this

Say

Oh, I’m runnin’ round in a daze

We been walkin’ so many ways

I hold you in my arms

Can’t you see the take two?

Letters I didn’t send to you

My youth with you

This is the beginning

Yeah, we never felt so young

When together sing the song

Meeting each other’s eyes

Even in the darkness

Yeah, we never felt so right

When I got you by my side

Along the road, we walked together

Oh, we young forever

It was possible because I was with you

I was happy being with you

I breathe in your voice

I stood up with your tears

Do I deserve your love?

The intersection of souls we’ve created over the years

I am so grateful and happy to be with you

Let’s continue to be happy in the future

Yeah, we never felt so young

When together, sing the song

Meeting each other’s eyes

Even if it rains

Yeah, we never felt so right

When I got you by my side (My side)

Follow the stars we hit together

Oh, we young forever

Sing like this (We ain’t never felt so young)

Won’t you hold my hand? (Yeah, we never felt so right)

Need you here tonight (We ain’t never felt so young)

Oh, we young forever (Never felt so young)

Yeah, never felt, never felt so young