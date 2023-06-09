BTS, Take Two: the English lyrics & their meaning

Take Two is the song released by the global K-pop band BTS for their event Festa, celebrating the 10th anniversary from their debut. As their first official release in months, the track became immediately viral. Obviously, fans wanted to explore the lyrics deeply, looking for their authentic meaning. What’s “take two,” and who is the song dedicated to? Let’s find out!
You can listen to BTS’ Take Two below.
Take Two: the English lyrics & their meaning
Take Two is a song celebrating the intense relationship between BTS members and their fanbase, the ARMY. The lyrics recognize the immense love the band receives from their fans, acknowledging the importance of their support.
“Take two” is an expression used in the world of cinema and movie-making. A take is a shot filmed for a specific scene: when the movie director wants to repeat the scene after the first attempt, the next shot is labeled as “take two” (the third one would be “take three” and so on). With “take two,” BTS imply that the story between them and their fans has been so beautiful that they want to do it again, enjoying it for a second time. This becomes clear from the following lines:
Oh, I’m runnin’ round in a daze
We been walkin’ so many ways
Feels like my heart’s about to burst
Can’t you see the take two?
Stories unfoldin’ just for you
Youth with you by my side
Take my hands now
In the chorus, BTS return this love to their fans: the lyrics of Take Two are sincere and honest; they have no problems admitting the importance the fans have for them. The ARMY is what makes BTS always feel young, what guides them in the darkness. It’s a beautiful story of requited love:
Yeah, we never felt so young
When together sing the song
Meeting each other’s eyes
Even in the darkness
Yeah, we never felt so right
When I got you by my side
Along the road, we walked together
Oh, we young forever
Take Two is the way BTS want to recognize the constant presence of their fans around them, and that’s the authentic meaning of the lyrics: we know you love us, and we love you too. We would be lost without you; you are the reason that keeps our enthusiasm always alive. A real gift for fans worldwide: knowing that their support has so much meaning for their idols surely motivates them to go on as they always did.
Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave
The complete English lyrics
Below you can find the complete lyrics of BTS’ Take Two in the English translation.
Will you stay?
I want to hold onto the time
That’s flying by with me
Will you go? (Will you go?)
What look will we have on our faces when we stand (Ah-ah)
I can’t remember the dawns anymore
Say
Oh, I’m runnin’ round in a daze
We been walkin’ so many ways
Feels like my heart’s about to burst
Can’t you see the take two?
Stories unfoldin’ just for you
Youth with you by my side
Take my hands now
Yeah, we never felt so young
When together, sing the song
Meeting with each other’s eyes
Even in the darkness
Yeah, we never felt so right
When I got you by my side
Along the road, we walked together
Oh, we young forever
Even when the desert becomes the sea, we swim together
Even the lonely whales, we’re singing like them now
We’re together so I’m not scared of hoping for eternity
Because you’re my belief and my only reason
You’re my silver lining
You the one who just light me up
Oh, I can always feel you beside me
The sunset hit the building
We are given to each other like this
Say
Oh, I’m runnin’ round in a daze
We been walkin’ so many ways
I hold you in my arms
Can’t you see the take two?
Letters I didn’t send to you
My youth with you
This is the beginning
Yeah, we never felt so young
When together sing the song
Meeting each other’s eyes
Even in the darkness
Yeah, we never felt so right
When I got you by my side
Along the road, we walked together
Oh, we young forever
It was possible because I was with you
I was happy being with you
I breathe in your voice
I stood up with your tears
Do I deserve your love?
The intersection of souls we’ve created over the years
I am so grateful and happy to be with you
Let’s continue to be happy in the future
Yeah, we never felt so young
When together, sing the song
Meeting each other’s eyes
Even if it rains
Yeah, we never felt so right
When I got you by my side (My side)
Follow the stars we hit together
Oh, we young forever
Sing like this (We ain’t never felt so young)
Won’t you hold my hand? (Yeah, we never felt so right)
Need you here tonight (We ain’t never felt so young)
Oh, we young forever (Never felt so young)
Yeah, never felt, never felt so young