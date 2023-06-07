It arrived as a simple commercial with a fancy girl showing her idea of daily magic: an evening at home with friends, some pasta on the table, and a Coca-Cola. The surprise was that the girl protagonist of the ad is Gigi Hadid, the famous American model present in multiple fashion campaigns over the last few years. Let’s see what happened.

You can watch the Coca-Cola 2023 commercial with Gigi Hadin here on Youtube.

Gigi Hadid is the face of the 2023 Coca-Cola commercial

The actress in the 2023 Coca-Cola commercial about the “recipe for magic” is the American supermodel Gigi Hadid. When the commercial campaign kicked off, she also shared the spot on her official Instagram page, followed by 78M people. You can see her post here.

Gigi Hadid was born on April 23, 1995, in Los Angeles, California. She comes from a mixed background, with her father being of Palestinian descent and her mother being of Dutch and American ancestry.

Hadid began her modeling career at a young age. She signed with IMG Models in 2013 and quickly gained recognition in the fashion industry. She has since appeared on the covers of numerous high-profile magazines, including Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. Hadid has also walked the runway for many renowned fashion brands, such as Chanel, Versace, Balmain, and Victoria’s Secret.

In addition to her modeling work, Gigi Hadid has ventured into other areas of the fashion industry. She has collaborated with several brands on designing and releasing her own clothing lines and collections. Hadid has also been involved in campaigns and endorsements for various luxury and mainstream fashion brands.

Gigi Hadid’s popularity extends beyond the fashion world. She has amassed a significant following on social media platforms, with millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter. Her personal life has also attracted attention, particularly her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Khai, in September 2020.

Overall, Gigi Hadid has established herself as one of the most recognizable and influential models of her generation, known for her striking looks, versatile style, and successful career in the fashion industry. Her presence in the 2023 Coca-Cola global commercial campaign is one additional milestone of her career and a way for the soft-drink brand to trigger the buzz. It’s no surprise that social networks are on fire since the commercial was released.

