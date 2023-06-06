The American Pie cast in the 2023 Doordash commercial

“Best Summer Ever”: a phrase that shouldn’t offend anyone, right? Well, not exactly. Not if you are the characters who symbolized the best summer of all time for a group of teenagers at the end of the 90s. In June 2023, Doordash released a new commercial playing with the concept of a memorable summer. The actors come from the cast of the iconic 1999 movie American Pie: Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott, respectively Jim and Stifler. Let’s discover everything you need to know.

You can watch the 2023 Doordash “Best Summer Ever” commercial here on Youtube.

Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott, the American Pie cast in the 2023 Doordash “Best Summer Ever” commercial

The actors playing in the 2023 Doordash “Best Summer Ever” commercial are Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott, famous because they played Jim and Stifler in the 1999 movie American Pie.

American Pie was a teen sex comedy film released in 1999. Directed by Paul Weitz, it became a huge success and gained a cult following. The film follows a group of high school friends who make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. The main characters include Jim (Jason Biggs), Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas), Chris (Chris Klein), Paul (Eddie Kaye Thomas), and Steve Stifler (Seann William Scott).

Throughout the movie, each character embarks on their own humorous and often embarrassing journey to fulfill the pact. Jim becomes infatuated with his next-door neighbor, Michelle (Alyson Hannigan), and encounters a series of awkward and embarrassing situations. Kevin reconnects with his ex-girlfriend, Vicky (Tara Reid), and tries to rekindle their relationship. Oz joins the school choir to impress a girl named Heather (Mena Suvari), and Finch plays up his mysterious reputation to attract the attention of his classmates.

The film features various memorable scenes, including Jim’s encounter with an apple pie, the infamous webcam incident, and the iconic line “This one time, at band camp…” The movie’s humor revolves around teenage sexuality, exploration, and the social pressures of high school life. You can rewatch the infamous apple pie scene below, whereas here you can enjoy Stifler’s best moments in the 1999 movie.

American Pie | Jim Tests His Theory Watch this video on YouTube.

In the 2023 Doordash commercial, Jim happily opens the door to the Doordash delivery guy, sure that this would be the “best summer ever.” But Stifler cannot accept that: he confronts Jim, reminding him the summer they spent together in the 1999 movie, with all those exciting experiences, dealing with sex for the first time. Jim kind of agrees, even though… he didn’t have DashPass back then, and that could change everything, right?

The 2023 Doordash commercial succeeded in reminding us of one of the movies that marked the youth of many teenagers worldwide. It’s one of those moves with guaranteed effect.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave