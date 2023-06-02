The Weeknd & Madonna, Popular: the song lyrics & meaning

The Idol, the series set for release on HBO in June 2023, promises to be the next big thing in the world of TV shows. It has everything needed to be a huge success: a cast including Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, a plot that includes drama and many surprises, and a soundtrack that has already conquered everybody, with songs written by the best artists of the moment. We already enjoyed our first taste with Double Fantasy in April. In June 2023, The Weeknd released another song, Popular, written with Playboi Carti and Madonna. Let’s explore its lyrics and meaning. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to The Weeknd’s Popular below.

Popular, from The Idol’s soundtrack: the song lyrics & meaning

Popular is a song about what people do for fame. In the lyrics, the singers show their points of view, explaining how the limelight attracts everyone, creating a separate set of dynamics where people angry for success are ready to give what they can to be part of that world.

When The Weeknd sings, he talks about this girl who sold her soul for fame. She pretends she doesn’t want it and acts surprised when the paparazzi catch her, but the truth is that there is nothing else she wants.

Even if she acts like she don’t want the limelight

But if you knew her, she lives a lie

She calls the paparazzi, then she acts surprised

Oh, I know what she needs

She just want the fame, I know what she fiends

The Idol, the HBO series that includes this song, is about a pop singer, Jocelyn, who has a breakdown that affects her popularity. Popular, therefore, intends to highlight the importance fame has for many. It’s about money, sex, and recognition. Ultimately, it’s about feeling part of an exclusive world.

Money on top of me, money on top of her

Shawty f–k with me ’cause she know I’m popular

The lyrics sung by Madonna want to introduce a different point of view. She claims she always tried to escape those flashlights, asserting she won’t give up her soul without fighting. She directly addresses The Weeknd, though. That could mean she’s not running away from fame but from him. In the plot of The Idol, The Weeknd interprets the leader of a cult that fascinated the falling pop star: from this point of view, the meaning of the lyrics in Popular could refer to a sort of trap the girl wants to run away from.

I know that you see me, time’s gone by

Spend my whole life runnin’ from your flashin’ lights

Try to own it, but I’m alright

You can’t take my soul without a f–kin’ fight

In conclusion, Popular describes the typical mechanisms around fame and what people are keen to do for it. The presence of three important artists can introduce different dynamics in the song, with many possible points of contact with the plot of The Idol.

Kill anyone to be popular

Sell her soul to be popular

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete song lyrics for Popular.

