Scoop, the TV series that landed on Netflix in June 2023, is an exciting story of crime, journalism, and gangsters. And what makes it even more interesting is that it’s based on a true story: the protagonist is Jigna Vora, a journalist based in Mumbai who was arrested in 2011 for murder and then released because no evidence supported the allegations. The TV show is the way her story has been explained: let’s discover what happened.

Netflix’s Scoop explained: the true story of Jigna Vora

Scoop, the TV series that landed on Netflix in June 2023, is based on the true story of Jigna Vora, as told by herself in her autobiographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. Her story was covered by the newspapers in those days and is well-known in Mumbai.

Jigna Vora is an Indian journalist who gained prominence in 2011 due to her involvement in this high-profile murder case. She worked as a crime reporter for the English-language newspaper Asian Age, in Mumbai, India.

In 2011, Jigna Vora was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the killing of another journalist, Jyotirmoy Dey. Jyotirmoy Dey was a senior crime reporter for another Mumbai newspaper, Mid-DAY, and was known for his investigative journalism on organized crime and the Mumbai underworld. He was murdered on June 11, 2011, shot dead by assailants in broad daylight near his home in Powai, Mumbai.

The police investigation identified the responsible some days later. Seven people were arrested, linked to Chhota Rajan, a notorious gangster and rival of the Mumbai underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Jyotirmoy Dey covered him on the news on those days, linking his name to a recent shooting in the city.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Jigna Vora had provided information about Jyotirmoy Dey’s activities to Chhota Rajan, including the plate number of his bike. That information was used by the gangster to kill the Mid-Day journalist. The police claimed that Jigna Vora had harbored a personal grudge against Jyotirmoy Dey, as a rival journalist working on the same cases, and conspired with Chhota Rajan to have him killed.

However, in 2012, the Mumbai Police filed a supplementary chargesheet dropping charges of murder against Jigna Vora, as they did not find evidence to support the allegations. In May 2018, the special court acquitted Vora of all charges, confirming that the information she provided to Chhota Rajan cannot be considered an intention of conspiracy in that murder. Although she spent many days in prison at that time, Jigna Vora wasn’t found guilty of any of the accusations claimed in the years.

Today, Jigna Vora lives in Mumbai. She’s a spiritual coach, tarot reader, and meditation expert. You find her on Twitter.

On Netflix’s Scoop, Jigna Vora’s role is interpreted by the Indian actress Karishma Tanna.

