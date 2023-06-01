The Days, the TV series that landed on Netflix in June 2023, has all the elements to be a massive success: it’s based on a true story, it helps discover how things went in one of the biggest disasters in the modern history of Japan, and it’s about a nuclear incident, refreshing curiosities and fears that people had while watching Chernobyl. While people watch the show, it’s helpful to read the true story of what happened in those days: let’s discover it together.

You can watch the official trailer for Netflix’s The Days here on Youtube.

Netflix’s The Days: the true story of the Fukushima Disaster

Yes, the Netflix show The Days is based on the true story of the Fukushima nuclear disaster that occurred in 2011. The tragedy was triggered by a powerful earthquake and tsunami that struck the northeastern coast of Japan. The disaster specifically affected the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, located in the Fukushima Prefecture.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 9.0, caused a massive tsunami that inundated the Fukushima Daiichi plant, leading to a loss of electrical power. The loss of power disrupted the cooling systems of the plant’s reactors, resulting in a nuclear meltdown and the release of radioactive materials into the surrounding environment.

The disaster was classified as a level 7 event on the International Nuclear Event Scale (INES), the highest level on the scale, indicating a major release of radioactive material with widespread health and environmental effects. It was the most significant nuclear incident since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

The immediate aftermath of the disaster involved the evacuation of thousands of residents from the surrounding area to minimize their exposure to radiation. The Japanese government established an exclusion zone around the plant, which restricted access to the affected area. Efforts were made to stabilize the reactors and contain the release of radioactive materials.

The long-term consequences of the Fukushima disaster have been extensive. The cleanup and decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi plant remain ongoing and are expected to take several decades to complete. The incident also had significant social, economic, and environmental impacts. The displaced residents faced challenges in returning to their homes due to concerns about radiation levels, and the disaster had a profound effect on the Japanese nuclear industry and public opinion towards nuclear power.

The Fukushima disaster prompted a global reevaluation of nuclear safety measures and emergency preparedness. It led to increased scrutiny of nuclear power plants worldwide, with many countries reviewing and strengthening their safety protocols. It also stimulated debates about the future of nuclear energy and alternative sources of power generation.

Therefore, behind The Days on Netflix there isn’t only a true story: it’s a piece of modern history that teaches us a lesson and help us understand the risks of our times.

Read other true stories behind movies and TV series on Auralcrave