Amazon has a long history of songs that stick in our heads after we hear them in their commercials. We already had a significant example in 2023, Cool Cat, the track in the famous “mustache” commercial. In May, though, another case landed on TV and social networks: the commercial with the mom buying a bed tent for her vivacious kids. The song is a dreamy little masterpiece from some years ago: let’s discover it.

You can watch the 2023 Amazon “tent” commercial here on iSpot.tv.

What’s the song in the 2023 Amazon “tent” commercial?

The song featured in the 2023 Amazon “tent” commercial is Trouble by Cage the Elephant. You can watch the official video below.

Cage the Elephant is an American rock band that formed in 2006 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Their music is known for its energetic and eclectic style, drawing influences from alternative rock, garage rock, punk, and blues.

The band gained significant attention with their self-titled debut album, Cage the Elephant, released in 2008. The album’s success led to several tours and performances at various music festivals, helping Cage the Elephant gain a reputation for their energetic live shows. Trouble belongs to their 2015 album Tell Me I’m Pretty, and it’s one of their most successful singles so far.

The song’s ethereal mood perfectly fits the concept of the Amazon commercial. Like the mom succeeded in giving her kids a “new world” with the tent that creates a magical space on their beds, the song is able to bring us to a dreamy dimension, with the vocals accompanying us in the journey. As usual, Amazon never fails when it comes to musical choices.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave