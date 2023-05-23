Enhypen, Bite Me: the English lyrics & the meaning

The South Korean boy band Enhypen returned in May 2022 with a new EP, and of course, it went immediately viral. The leading single is Bite Me; the official video was released on May 22 and collected millions of views in a few hours. It’s natural for all fans worldwide to be curious about the lyrics and the song’s meaning: in this article, we will explore the track’s message, and you’ll also have the complete English lyrics at the end.

Bite Me: the English lyrics & the meaning

Bite Me is a song about lust, about the desire for a physical connection. In the lyrics, Enhypen’s members require the girl to save them. The threat is probably boredom: the protagonist misses the excitement of her lips on his skin, so he demands the most potent form of contact, a bite.

The lyrics of Bite Me collect several symbols of desire, a poetic sequence of urges the singers have: they need her in every cell of their bodies.

Memory in my veins

My cells in search of you scream

[…]

Come here and get some

Leave the mark on my neck

That it’s yours

Just come over and bite me

It’s clear that there is a past between the singer and this girl, and it was full of pleasure. Something broke at some point: you can understand it by the following lines, mentioning an arrogance that is now solved:

I dedicate to you the brave heart that’ll protect you

My foolish arrogance, I tossed away in the past

Come to me, make it right

Please connect me again

Devour me

If no other obstacles are in the way between the singer and the girl, Bite Me becomes a request for a new beginning, and that’s the real meaning of its lyrics: my body desires you, come here and bite me; forget what set us apart in the past, focus on our physical connection, and let’s enjoy together this new start.

The complete English lyrics

It’s you and me in this world

Again come to me tie me

If you are goin’ to save me

Just come kiss me and bite me

Memory in my veins

My cells in search of you scream

Now I know what I had to be

Fate discovered us once again

Got me bad, bad, bad torturin’ me

Dreams wander lookin’ for somethin’

It comes to me when you next to me

My name that was briefly forgotten

(Oh, my, oh, my God)

This blood’s pumpin’ crazy

(Oh, my, oh, my God)

‘Cause I know you’ll save me

Come here and get some

Leave the mark on my neck

That it’s yours

Just come over and bite me

Come here and get some

Sidekick that worships you

That’s my destiny

Just come over and bite me

It’s you and me in this world

Again, come to me, tie me

If you are goin’ to save me

Just come kiss me and bite me

It’s you and me in this world

In this darkness, light me

If you’ll give me a chance

Just come kiss me and bite me, yeah

I dedicate to you the brave heart that’ll protect you

My foolish arrogance, I tossed away in the past

Come to me, make it right

Please connect me again

Devour me

(Oh, my, oh, my God)

This blood’s pumpin’ crazy

(Oh, my, oh, my God)

‘Cause I know you’ll save me

Come here and get some

Leave the mark on my neck

That it’s yours

Just come over and bite me

Come here and get some

Sidekick that worships you

That’s my destiny

Just come over and bite me

It’s you and me in this world

Again, come to me, tie me

If you are goin’ to save me

Just come kiss me and bite me

It’s you and me in this world

In this darkness, light me

If you’ll give me a chance

Just come kiss me and bite me, yeah