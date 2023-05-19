Bad Bunny, Where She Goes: the English lyrics & meaning

Every time Bad Bunny returns with a new song, there is always something interesting to understand. Last time, he created a massive buzz on the Internet with Coco Chanel, the song he wrote for Kendall Jenner, implying a new relationship possibly evolving between them. In May 2023, though, the Puerto Rican rapper released Where She Goes, and the lyrics share a different meaning. Let’s understand it together: you will also find the complete English lyrics at the end of this article.

You can watch the official video for Bad Bunny’s Where She Goes below.

Where She Goes: the English lyrics & meaning

Where She Goes is a song about missing a girl. In its lyrics, Bad Bunny explains that he was together with this girl just for one night, but he cannot believe she already forgot him, and he doesn’t like the idea that it was just a one-night stand.

Baby, tell me the truth

If you already forgot me

I know that it was only one night

That it won’t happen again

As often happens, Bad Bunny feels something strong for this girl, developing his emotions faster than the other side. He wishes things could grow and feelings could be shared together. He already believes he fell in love with this girl because she has something others don’t.

Maybe in you I wanted to find

What I lost in another one

As usual, the language the rapper uses to share his connection is physical love. He recalls how good sex was with her, and he wished he could have again the chance to enjoy it. As he explains in the lyrics of Where She Goes, he is just a playful boy; Bad Bunny makes love because that’s how he expresses his connection with his girl. And if pride becomes an obstacle, he feels something is wrong.

I would like to see you again

I would like to see you again

On top of me bouncing, uh, uh, uh

How sexy you look while f–king, uh, uh, uh (Ey, ey)

I don’t know what we are waiting for (Tell me)

Pride is winning between us, ey

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics in Where She Goes: we had sex once, and now I feel there is a connection; I want to see you again, don’t tell me we won’t have a second chance. Bad Bunny insists on the pleasure of intimacy, but through this language, he’s expressing his emotions.

The English lyrics

Baby, tell me the truth

If you already forgot me

I know that it was only one night

That it won’t happen again

Maybe in you I wanted to find

What I lost in another one

Your pride does not want to talk to me

So we are gonna compete, let see, ey

I don’t like to lose (Ey), tell me what will we do

I’m always looking at my phone (Ah), wow, it just can’t be (No, no)

Even if I might take a little, I swear I will respond

I would like to see you again

I would like to see you again

On top of me bouncing, uh, uh, uh

How sexy you look while f–king, uh, uh, uh (Ey, ey)

I don’t know what we are waiting for (Tell me)

Pride is winning between us, ey

Baby, tell me the truth

If you already forgot me

I know that it was only one night

That it won’t happen again

Maybe in you I wanted to find

What I lost in another one

Your pride does not want to talk to me

So we are gonna compete, let see, ey

Uh, since we saw each other I remember how we ate each other, ey

Then we divided, each taking their own way

There are still wine spots in the carpet

Where is that p–y? It’s been lost for a while

If I tell you that I like you, that you’re hot, don’t take it as a compliment

It’s just that I’m playful, it’s just that I’m naughty, ey

And I’ve been wanting to f–k with you for a while now

Mami, I’ll do you until you p–y hurts like Glou’s (Glou)

I like your flow (Flow)

Chilling, you always steal the show (Ey)

She’s perverse, I’ll give her dembow (Mami)

If she gets on all fours, I go where she goes (Ey, ey, ey)

So, mami, tell me, let me know (Ey, ey)

I wanna feel that p–y again (Ey, ey)

You got style and I do too (I do too)

I almost love and DM you, ey

Baby, tell me the truth

If you already forgot me

I know that it was only one night

That it won’t happen again

Maybe in you I wanted to find

What I lost in another one

Your pride does not want to talk to me

So we are gonna compete, let see, ey