Between 2022 and 2023, Netflix has definitely spoiled the spectators with many interesting Spanish productions: from Infiesto to Phenomena, passing from Sky High, Spain has made a relevant contribution to the world of movies and series. In May 2023, all the attention is focused on Muted: a psychological thriller focused on Sergio Ciscar, a man who stopped talking after he killed his parents. In the cast, he’s interpreted by the Spanish-German actor Arón Piper. Let’s discover more about him.

You can watch the official trailer for Muted here on Youtube.

Muted on Netflix, the cast: Arón Piper is Sergio Ciscar

The actor playing Sergio Ciscar in the Netflix TV series Muted is the Spanish-German actor Arón Piper. Piper was born on March 29, 1997, in Berlin, Germany: when Muted was released on Netflix worldwide, he was 26.

Arón Piper is a multi-talented actor and musician who has been active for several years. He moved to Spain at a young age and grew up immersed in its vibrant culture. His breakthrough role came in 2018 when he was cast as Ander Muñoz in Élite, a Spanish teen drama series set in an elite private school. You will surely recognize him from this video published on Netflix’s official channel. The show quickly became a sensation and gained a global following. Piper’s portrayal of Ander, a complex and troubled character, earned him critical acclaim and established him as a rising star in the industry.

What sets Arón Piper apart is his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters. He effortlessly conveys a range of emotions, capturing the complexities of human nature with nuance and sensitivity. This talent has made him a favorite among audiences and has earned him praise from critics.

Beyond his acting career, Arón Piper is also a musician. Under the stage name ARON he has ventured into the world of music, showcasing his versatility as an artist. His musical style incorporates elements of pop, R&B, and electronic music, creating a unique and captivating sound. Piper’s music reflects his introspective nature and explores themes of identity, love, and personal growth. One of his most famous songs is Nieve: you can watch the official video below.

Among his other performances, he played in the 2013 movie 15 Years and One Day, which was nominated for 7 awards at the 28th Goya Awards. For that movie, Arón Piper also wrote an original song, Rap 15 años y un día, which competed as best original song in that edition of the Goya Awards. You can listen to it here.

Arón Piper is not one of those actors who will lose his way anytime soon: his versatility, authenticity, and dedication to his craft have endeared him to audiences worldwide. We will surely see him again soon in new productions: you can follow his career on Wikipedia, whereas here is his popular Instagram.

