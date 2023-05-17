Netflix’s Black Knight cast: meet Kim Woo-bin aka 5-8

Western society is always highly fascinated by Korean movies and TV shows. A passion that started way before Squid Game, a curiosity for the creative way Korean imagination sees the world, society, and our future. Black Knight landed on Netflix in May 2023, and people loved its dystopic vision of the future. One of the series’s protagonists is the deliveryman 5-8, interpreted in the cast by the South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin: let’s discover more about him in this article.

You can watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Black Knight here on Youtube.

Netflix’s Black Knight, the cast: meet Kim Woo-bin aka 5-8

The actor playing the deliveryman 5-8 in the 2023 Netflix series Black Knight is the South Korean actor and model Kim Woo-bin. Kim Woo-bin was born in 1989: when Black Knight was released on Netflix, he was 33.

Before pursuing a career in acting, Kim Woo-bin aspired to become a model: he debuted as a runway model in 2009 and has since appeared in prêt-à-porter and Seoul Fashion Week collections until the present. He made his acting debut in 2011 with a small role in the drama White Christmas.

However, it was his breakthrough role in the popular teen drama School 2013 in 2012 that brought him widespread recognition. This led to more significant roles in dramas like The Heirs (2013) and Uncontrollably Fond (2016), where he showcased his acting abilities and garnered a large fan base both domestically and internationally. You can watch his performance in School 2013 in the scene below.

In addition to his television work, Kim Woo-bin has also made appearances in movies. He starred in the crime-action film Friend: The Great Legacy (2013) and the crime thriller The Con Artists (2014). However, in 2017, he took a hiatus from his acting career after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. During his treatment and recovery, he received immense support from fans and the entertainment industry. In this video on Youtube, you can follow his battle against the illness.

After a successful recovery, Kim Woo-bin made his comeback to acting in 2020 with the sci-fi film Alienoid. His performance was well-received, and fans were delighted to see him back on the screen.

Kim Woo-bin’s career has been marked by his ability to portray a wide range of characters, from romantic leads to complex and intense roles. His charismatic presence, distinct voice, and handsome looks have also made him a sought-after endorsement model, appearing in numerous commercials and advertisements.

Aside from his professional life, Kim Woo-bin has maintained a relatively private personal life. He is known for his warm and humble personality, and he has been involved in charitable activities, including donations to support cancer research and treatment.

Overall, Kim Woo-bin’s journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by his talent, resilience, and the support of his fans. He continues to be recognized as one of South Korea’s prominent actors, and his future projects are eagerly anticipated by audiences worldwide. With his presence in the cast of Netflix’s Black Knight, Kim Woo-bin is now definitely on the radar of worldwide series spectators.

