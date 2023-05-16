We all love shark movies, more or less without a doubt, since Steven Spielberg and the 70s. And it’s no surprise that new shark movies like Mako still have relevant success today. The Meg, though, is something else: the 2018 film is focused on a prehistorical shark that comes back from the depths of the Mariana Trench and is set to return in 2023 with Meg 2. People got immediately curious about what characters will return: among the most beloved heroes from the first movie, people loved Jaxx, portrayed by Ruby Rose. Let’s see what happens to her character in the first movie and the latest news about the sequel.

You can watch the official trailer for Meg 2: The Trench here on Youtube.

What happens to Jaxx / Ruby Rose in The Meg?

In the 2018 movie The Meg, a team of scientists explores the hidden depths behind the Mariana Trench, in the Pacific Ocean. They discover that the trench is more profound than humans thought so far: under a thermocline, there is a new ecosystem. Once there, they are attacked by “the Meg,” a Megalodon, an ancient giant shark that was supposed to be extinct. After returning to the sea surface, they discover that two specimens of megs followed them, and the rest of the movie focuses on the heroes’ efforts to kill the monsters.

Jaxx, the character interpreted by Ruby Rose in the cast of The Meg, is involved in the action throughout the plot. She’s introduced at the movie’s beginning as an engineer and the designer of the Mana One station. She’s also an IT expert and helps to locate the Meg in the film’s second part. She risks her life multiple times, and at some point, she’s saved by Dr. Heller: in a key scene of the movie, they are both in the water, and Heller decides to swim toward the Meg and die so that Jaxx has enough time to return to the boat. You can rewatch the scene here on Youtube.

Jaxx is still alive in the ending of 2018’s movie The Meg. We can see her drinking coffee on the boat after the last specimen of Megalodon was killed. It’s the emotional moment of the movie, when the survivors pay homage to those who died in the mission. That’s also the moment when we see a possible future relationship between the protagonist Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), and Suyin Zhang (Li Bingbing).

Since all these characters are alive when the first movie ends, they can all potentially return in the sequel. Let’s discover together who has been confirmed in the cast of the second movie.

Meg 2 – The Trench: who returns in the cast from the first movie?

Several main characters from the 2018’s movie The Meg have already been confirmed as part of the cast of Meg 2: The Trench. Among them, you will see again Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor, Sophia Cai as the little girl Meiying, Page Kennedy as DJ, and Cliff Curtis as James “Mac” Mackreides. Meg 2 will also welcome some new characters: among the new actors in the cast, we will have the chance to see the Chinese martial artist Wu Jing and new entries like Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Skyler Samuels.

Unfortunately, it was confirmed that Li Bingbing, the actress playing Suyin, is not part of Meg 2 cast. This creates an empty space in the plot, as there was a possibility that Jonas fell in love with her after the events from the first movie.

Apparently, Ruby Rose is the other important character from 2018’s The Meg that won’t return in Meg 2 despite being alive. Her name didn’t appear among the actors involved in the second movie, and it’s hard to imagine that she will be there if she isn’t mentioned in the presentation by Warner Bros under the official trailer. Most likely, after having a crucial role in building the Mana One station, the plot of Meg 2 – The Trench will develop independently from her contribution.

Since The Meg, released in 2018, Ruby Rose played in numerous important movies and TV shows: she was in The Doorman and Vanquish, and she interpreted Kate Kane / Batwoman in all the series aired on The CW from the DC comics universe. You can see her as the protagonist of Batwoman in the official trailer.

We will surely see Ruby Rose in other movies very soon. You can follow her on Instagram, and on her dedicated pages on Wikipedia and IMDb.

