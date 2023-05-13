Tetris movie: the soundtrack & the car chase song

We all know it: there is no great movie without a great soundtrack. And Tetris, the film released on Apple TV in 2023, had all reasons to be a great movie. The story is true and recollects the incredible way the videogame Tetris was distributed worldwide in 1989, among legal battles, multiple licenses signed with different players, and the Soviet Union trying to control the deal. And the soundtrack is a little masterpiece: viewers got particularly excited by the song they heard in the car chase at the movie’s end. In this article, we will discover what that song is and the whole soundtrack in general.

You can watch the official trailer for Tetris here on Youtube.

Tetris movie on Apple TV: the soundtrack & the car chase song

The soundtrack for the 2023 movie Tetris was composed by GRAMMY-winning composer Lorne Balfe and released by Lakeshore Records. But the song you hear in Tetris, during the car chase at the movie’s end, is an original composition by the Japanese singer-songwriter ReN, aka Nagabuchi Ren: Holding Out A Hero, cover of the famous hit released by Bonnie Tyler in 1984. You can find the version you hear in the movie Tetris below.

ReN - Holding Out For A Hero (Japanese) [Tetris Motion Picture Soundtrack] [official visualiser] Watch this video on YouTube.

Originally, Holding Out A Hero was written by Bonnie Tyler in 1984 for the soundtrack of the film Footloose. It was a big hit worldwide and became an authentic rock anthem, loved by fans for decades. Somehow, around 2021, it had a second wave of popularity after appearing in the video game Guardians of the Galaxy and in the TV series Loki. With his cover, ReN turned the song into an electronic music hit, including the typical 8-bit sound of classic video games.

ReN was born in Tokyo in 1994 and has been releasing music since 2016. His Youtube channel is very popular: you can find it here, whereas here is his official website, where you can follow his new releases.

The original soundtrack for the movie Tetris is a fantastic collection of ambient music composed by the Scottish composer Lorne Balfe. He’s an experienced soundtrack writer, famous for scores like Ghost in the Shell, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the Marvel movie Black Widow, Top Gun: Maverick, and more recently Luther: The Fallen Sun. He was also announced as the composer of Mission Impossible 7 & 8.

You can discover more about Lorne Balfe on his Wikipedia page. The complete soundtrack for Tetris is available on streaming in all platforms here.

Discover other popular soundtracks on Auralcrave