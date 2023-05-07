“I am next”: who’s the guy in the Google Pixel commercial?

When you have the right face, the right moves, you catch everybody’s attention even if you do nothing special. The Google Pixel commercial set in the basketball court has been on air since the beginning of 2023 in many versions. The extended version is here, but what became very popular is the short ad with the guy using Google Translate live, saying, “I am next.” Let’s see who’s the guy and where you have already seen him.

You can watch the short version of the 2023 Google Pixel commercial here on iSpot.tv.

“I am next”: who’s the guy in the Google Pixel translate/basketball commercial?

Two guys are talking through Google Translate in the 2023 Pixel commercial set on the basketball court: one is an anonymous, tall guy saying, “I am next,” in Russian because he wants to play against the NBA star present at that moment (Joel Embiid); the other one is the Internet personality and comedian Druski. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.

Druski, whose real name is Drew Dawit Desbordes, is a social media personality and comedian who gained fame for his comedic skits and pranks on video social networks. rise to fame began in 2017 when he started posting comedic videos on Instagram. He quickly gained a following and began collaborating with other popular social media personalities. In 2019, he joined the video-sharing app TikTok and continued to grow his fan base with his humorous and often outrageous content.

His popularity caught the attention of famous rap artists in the American music environment, who involved him in their official videos: you can see Druski in Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake and Lil Durk, and he’s also the bus driver in Jack Harlow’s Tyler Herro, among others. More recently, Druski has been on tour as a comedian, as you can see in the dates he announced on Instagram.

His character is able to catch the spotlight despite he’s surrounded by a group of stars in the 2023 Google Pixel commercial, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Green, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Taylor Rooks, and Jimmy Goldstein.

