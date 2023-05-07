Heart Like A Truck, the song in the Ram Trucks commercial

You hear “I have a heart like a truck” in an actual commercial about a truck, and you assume the song fits so perfectly that it must have been written on purpose. But behind the music featured in the Ram Trucks commercial, which has been so popular in the first half of 2023, there is a well-known country singer and a beautiful meaning. Let’s discover everything.

You can watch the Ram Trucks commercial featuring the song Heart Like a Truck here on iSpot.tv.

Heart Like A Truck is the song in the 2023 Ram Trucks commercial

The song featured in the 2023 Ram Trucks commercial is Heart Like A Truck, by the American country singer Lainey Wilson. You can discover everything about this track in the article below.

Heart Like A Truck was released by Lainey Wilson in 2022 and represents the true spirit of country music: loving the American lifestyle so much that the protagonist never wants to stop. She feels driven by her need for adventure, so she keeps moving and never stays in the same place for too long.

It’s a melancholic song, after all. Because, as humans, we may need love as well. We may feel that, at some point, it’s time to settle. But if your nature keeps pushing you towards the road, there is little you can do. That’s the real meaning of having a heart like a truck: you need to push yourself through the road like the wheels of your vehicle do.

Ram Trucks had the perfect song for its commercial: they only needed to partner with Lainey Wilson. And looking at the jam sessions she published on their Youtube channel, the partnership is definitely on.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave