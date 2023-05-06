From series, the theme song explained: who sings it?

Sometimes a single song can enclose a powerful meaning, putting a movie or a series into a different perspective. From, the Epix/MGM+ TV series which debuted in 2022, represents a perfect example: the theme song you hear in the opening credits is a dark version of a famous song, and its meaning can give a precise perspective for the whole series. Let’s discover what’s the track, who sings it, and what’s its core message.

From TV series, the theme song meaning: who sings it?

The theme song you hear in From opening credits is Que sera, sera, the cover version by The Pixies. You can find the song in full streaming below.

Originally, Que Sera Sera is a song written in 1955 by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans and performed by the singer and actress Doris Day in 1956 for Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece The Man Who Knew Too Much. You can watch the iconic scene from Hitchcock’s film here on Youtube.

In The Man Who Knew Too Much, the song has a specific meaning for Doris Day: it’s a melody she often sings to her daughter, a joyful song that gives her happiness. In the scene where she plays it on the piano, the character played by Doris Day is singing Que Sera Sera with all the energy she has, hoping her daughter will hear it: at that moment, a group of spies has kidnapped her little girl, but her mother knows she’s there in that building and hopes that hearing the song she loves, the daughter will find a way to escape and reunite with her mom.

“Que Sera Sera” means “whatever will be, will be” in Spanish. As you can hear in the original version, it conveys a positive, optimistic message: the little girl has many doubts about what her life will be in her future and has many questions for her mother. But the mother answers wisely: you better not worry about what will happen because there is no way you can control or predict it. Enjoy your present, day after day, and we will see together what shape our future will have. “The future’s not ours to see,” sings Doris Day in the chorus.

What you can’t fail to notice is the darker mood the cover by The Pixies has: interpreted by Black Francis and his band, Que Sera Sera acquires a pessimistic meaning which perfectly fits the plot of the TV series From. The characters in From live in a constant veil of uncertainty. They don’t know if the next night will go well and cannot rely on any future. From their point of view, they can only care about the present, but this time because of a lack of alternatives: the citizens of From‘s little town can’t see any future and have nothing to plan about it.

Que Sera Sera, voiced by The Pixies, obtains a different meaning: don’t waste time thinking about tomorrow, you can’t even know if tomorrow you’ll be here. Whatever will be, will be. You better focus on surviving the night.

