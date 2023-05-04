Reacher cast: Maria Sten returns as Neagley in Season 2

The first season of Reacher, the Amazon original series released in 2022, was a planned success. Based on the exciting books written by Lee Child, starring Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the series started back from the first book introducing the protagonist, with Season 1 covering the novel published in 1997, Killing Floor. Season 2 is in the works, and the plot this time will reflect the 2007 book Bad Luck and Trouble. And we will find again an important presence from the first season’s cast: Frances Neagley, the former Army officer who worked with Reacher years before. She’s interpreted by Maria Sten: let’s find out more about her.

You can watch the official trailer for Amazon Prime’s Reacher here on Youtube.

Reacher cast: Maria Sten returns as Frances Neagley in Season 2

The actress playing Frances Neagley in the Amazon Prime original series Reacher is the Danish actress Maria Sten. She is already well-known for her work in television and films, although she’s still young: when the first season of Reacher was released on Prime, she was 32.

Maria started her career as a model before transitioning to acting. She was Miss Denmark Universe 2008 and Miss Supertalent of the World 2011. You can find here on Youtube a video of her as the Denmark candidate for Miss Universe 2008: you would have had trouble recognizing her if you didn’t know.

Maria Sten is best known for her role as Liz Tremayne in the DC Universe series Swamp Thing, which aired in 2019. She has also appeared in several other movies and TV series, including a leading role in Channel Zero: The Dream Door. She’s also a writer: she wrote two episodes of the ABC series Big Sky, which aired in 2021.

The character she plays in the Amazon Prime original series Reacher is the main one returning in Season 2: in the plot of the new Season, Jack Reacher and Frances Neagley meet again and try to put the old elite team back together: Neagley and Reacher were part of a unit made of nine special ex–army investigators, and many of them are going missing now. Therefore, no other characters from Margrave and Season 1 will return (besides Jack Reacher).

The role Maria Sten plays for Amazon’s Reacher could become the most important one of her career, reaching a new level of visibility. Let’s see where her talent will bring her. Meanwhile, you can follow her roles on IMDb and Wikipedia. And she’s also on Instagram.

