Queen Charlotte cast: Michelle Fairley is Princess Augusta

From the success of Bridgerton, the historical-fiction series aired on Netflix for two seasons in 2020 and 2022, comes out in 2023 Queen Charlotte, a prequel spin-off focused on how this character rose in her young life. In the cast, we find many returns from Bridgerton‘s main storyline, plus some exciting addition: one of those is Michelle Fairley, who plays King George’s mother, Princess Augusta. Let’s see where we have already seen her.

Queen Charlotte, the cast: Michelle Fairley is Princess Augusta

The actress playing King George’s mother, Princess Augusta, in the Netflix series Queen Charlotte – A Bridgerton Story is the Northern Irish actress Michelle Fairley. She’s a famous actress active since 1986, easily recognizable for many roles: above all, she’s best known for her role as Catelyn Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones. You can find below a collection of her best moments from the famous fantasy series.

Michelle Fairley started in the world of theatre as a teenager. She moved to London in 1986 and played in many successful theatrical productions: rumor has it that her performance as Emilia, Iago’s wife in Shakespeare’s Othello, attracted the proper attention on her for the role as Catelyn Stark, years later.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Michelle Fairley is known for her roles in the TV series 24, Suits, and Resurrection. She has also appeared in films such as Philomena, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (she was Mrs. Granger, the mother of Hermione Granger), and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.

Fairley has been praised for her acting abilities, and has received several award nominations throughout her career, winning in 2013 the Irish Film & Television Award as Best Actress.

As a curiosity, before her role as Princess Augusta in Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley played also another Queen Mother: Margaret Beaufort, the mother of Henry VII in the Starz TV show The White Princess.

As presented by Netflix before the release, in Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley “ditches the Stark family’s drab black capes and furs for the finery of Princess Augusta, the de facto head of the monarchy and King George’s very, let’s say, involved mother.” It’s a lot of interesting elements for the Netflix audience, who won’t fail to recognize the contribution of her talent in the show.

