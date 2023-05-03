Who’s in the 2023 Michelob Ultra “airball” commercial?

Sports can be very competitive, especially at the top levels. And seeing two professional athletes interacting with each other with their specific trash talk about their respective performances can be really funny. That’s the idea behind the commercial released by Michelob Ultra beer in February 2023: the cast is made of two stars from American basketball, Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumike, and the conversation is focused on their talent for… airball. Let’s understand better.

You can watch the complete version of “Courtesy Of,” the 2023 Michelob Ultra “airball” commercial below.

Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumikethe star in the 2023 Michelob Ultra “airball” commercial

The two basketball players starring in “Courtesy Of,” the commercial released in 2023 by Michelob Ultra, are Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumikethe. The two athletes are sitting in a fancy location. They start having this long-distance trash talk, using the waiter to send unsolicited messages about how often they are used to shooting an airball in their games.

Of course, we are talking about two champions of American basketball, not very used to airballs, and that’s what makes their interaction so funny. Jimmy Butler has established himself as one of NBA’s best two-way players, known for his tenacious defense and his ability to score in clutch situations. He has been named to the NBA All-Star team six times and has been selected to the NBA All-Defensive Team five times. And Nneka Ogwumike is nothing less: she is one of the league’s best players, known for her versatility, athleticism, and leadership on and off the court. She is also the president of the WNBA Players Association since 2016.

An airball is the most shameful shot you can have in basketball: you watch the ball getting close to the basket, but then it ends up on the floor, hitting nothing. It’s considered the most imprecise type of shot, and sometimes you can find some statistics about them on NBA players. Still, it’s hard to find an airball stat about Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumikethe. If you really want to compare Jimmy and Nneka’s performances, we suggest you go the opposite way, comparing their recent highlights: you can find here Jimmy Butler’s best moments and here Nneka’s highlights from 2016.

This kind of trash talk between two athletes of that level is funny precisely because of their talents: they can afford to joke about each other because they both know their value. And for us, watching them in that situation is hilarious.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave