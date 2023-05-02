How to Build a Community Around Your Brand

Modern businesses have to do a lot more to stay successful. Because only 25% of new businesses survive beyond 15 years, it’s become more important than ever to create a brand community. Don’t just generate enough sales to make a profit every year. If you want to maintain success long-term, create a positive community around your business.

Offer your customers a place to interact with you, your team, and each other. This fosters loyalty. Here are the best tips for building a community around your brand.

Connect with Those You’re Trying to Reach

Take time to connect with your audience every day. The only way you can foster authentic connections is by getting to know your community and having a deep understanding of what they like.

Write about initiatives your company is launching that may interest them. By engaging with your current customers, you build value and trust. So, become active on social media and ask for feedback. Then act on the advice you get from your customers and audience. This will shape your brand and cause it to keep evolving.

Support a Cause

One of the fastest ways to build a community is by supporting a cause related to your product. For instance, if you manufacture or sell lighting products, you can partner with the local authority to install lighting in the poorly-lit areas of your locality. Start a community and share what your company is doing and how people can get involved. People love social causes and will respond to it and even volunteer their resources and time.

Put Your Resources Together

You can’t build a strong community without enough resources. You’ll need money for marketing, adverts, and promotions. You may have to give away free product samples to spread the word about your brand. If you’re short of money, you can apply for car title loans and fast-track the process. Be sure to research beforehand so you know the best tactics for building a brand community. This will help you to create a shortcut to success.

Include Your Audience in Brand Development

Don’t waste a lot of time and energy posting content on social media platforms. While it’s important to put your time and effort into the platforms that matter, you should also make your audience part of brand development.

There are two ways to go about it: be a part of a platform where your audience gathers or provide an open “uncensored” platform. Let them know your business’ purpose and allow your audience to ideate, criticize, and cheer on your brand. Your views about your brand are highly subjective because you own it. But your audience can critique it objectively. So, let them rally around your product and also your beliefs.

Leverage User-Generated Content

Source content from real customers. Hire someone with a good eye for design and storytelling and let them curate content from real customers. Many consumers post high-quality content on social media about brands. You can repost it to build brand loyalty with the creator and show consumers your brand connects with them.