A testimonial can become a brand’s public face, at least for a while. So you may easily remember the AT&T ads because of Lily, or you can recognize a State Farm commercial because you see Jake. Another example has been lasting for some months: it’s Hertz, with an advertising campaign that involves Tom Brady. He’s the guy returning in a new commercial in 2023: let’s discover more about him.

You can watch the 2023 Hertz commercial with Tom Brady below

Hertz Keeps Tom Brady Ahead of the Game | Hertz. Let's Go! Watch this video on YouTube.

Let’s go: Tom Brady returns in the 2023 Hertz commercial

The guy playing in the 2023 Hertz commercial is the former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Tom is the protagonist of the Hertz commercials since 2022: you can find on Youtube the other popular ads he made with the car rental brand, like Feelin’ it, released in May ’22.

Tom Brady began his NFL career in 2000 when he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. He played for the Patriots for 20 seasons, during which he won six Super Bowl championships, four Super Bowl MVP awards, and three league MVP awards. He also holds numerous NFL records, including most career touchdown passes, most career passing yards, and most career completions.

In 2020, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He announced his retirement in February 2023.

In the 2023 Hertz commercial, Brady interprets an impatient guy who can’t wait to move on in the daily activities of his life: the toaster is slow, the walk with the dog is ruined by rain, the elevator seems stuck, and he keeps repeating the tagline “Let’s go” that follows the commercials since the previous year. Luckily for him, everything goes smoothly when he enters Hertz electric cars.

With his return in 2023, Tom Brady is again the face of Hertz commercial campaign for this year. You will still hear his “let’s go” for a while.

