You can immediately recognize when a commercial is set to be one of the coolest things on TV for the following weeks or months. The ad released by Toyota in February 2023 has become famous as the “woman racing commercial” because of the all-female team presented: it’s a group of famous athletes, all together for the Japanese car manufacturer. Let’s find out who they are.

You can watch the 2023 Toyota racing commercial with the women’s team below.

All the women in the 2023 Toyota racing commercial

Let’s reveal the names immediately: the women in the 2023 Toyota racing commercial are the NASCAR ARCA driver Toni Breidinger, the Paralympian Triathlete and Military Veteran Melissa Stockwell, the BMX Olympian Alise Willoughby, the NHRA Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria, and the NASCAR and Totoya Racing Development Driver, Isabella Robusto. We can also see a little girl on a tricycle and the team owner satisfied with her teammates.

Toni Breidinger is an American race car driver who currently competes in the ARCA Menards Series. She debuted in 2018 and has since recorded several top-10 finishes. “I hope younger girls watching will feel empowered to follow their dreams in sports or whatever ‘unconventional’ career they want to pursue,” she said about her involvement in the Toyota racing commercial. Here is her Wikipedia page where you’ll recognize her.

Melissa Stockwell is a famous former US Army officer. In 2004, she was deployed to Iraq as a first lieutenant in the Army’s Transportation Corps, and she lost her left leg above the knee when a roadside bomb exploded near her convoy. After undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process, Stockwell began training as a Paralympic athlete. Since 2008, she competed in the Paralympic Games as a swimmer and triathlete, winning a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. “I hope people see strong, powerful women, and realize the power of a team and how that team can influence the next generation,” she said about the commercial. You can find her here on teamUSA.org.

Alise Willoughby is the BMX racer of the team. She began racing BMX at the age of six and has won numerous national and international championships throughout her career, including the UCI BMX World Championships in 2017 and 2018. Here is her profile on TeamUSA.

Alexis DeJoria is the American drag racer who competes in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Funny Car class. She began racing in NHRA events in 2005 and quickly established herself as a top competitor. In 2014, she won her first NHRA Funny Car event, becoming the fourth woman to win in the class. You can fid her on Wikipedia.

Isabella Robusto is part of the Toyota Racing Development team. She joined the program in 2022, she’s 19 and represents a young talent with a brilliant career ahead. Here is her personal page on the Toyota Racing website.

The way it looks in the commercial, the Toyota Racing team has a group of superheroes supporting the talent and potential of women in sports: Toni Breidinger, Melissa Stockwell, Alise Willoughby, Alexis DeJoria, and Isabella Robusto have now the attention of every young American woman who wants to succeed in racing competitions.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave