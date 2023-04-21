The Weeknd-Future, Double Fantasy: the lyrics & meaning

The Weeknd is definitely one of those artists who can drive the Internet’s spotlight when releasing a new song. He did it already with Nothing Is Lost, from Avatar 2 soundtrack, and it happened again in April 2023 with Double Fantasy. This time the track is a collaboration with the American rapper Future: it belongs to another relevant soundtrack, the one we’ll hear on The Idol, the HBO series set for release in 2023, where he’s one of the protagonists together with Lily Rose-Deep. But we can already discover more about the song’s meaning in this article: let’s explore the song, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Double Fantasy by The Weeknd and Future below.

The Weeknd ft. Future - Double Fantasy (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Double Fantasy: the lyrics & their meaning

Double Fantasy talks about being in a relationship while experiencing an internal conflict. In the lyrics, the protagonist has no problem admitting that he’s attracted by his partner, and the feeling is mutual. Still, they both know being together is wrong.

It’s something that typically happens when you fall in love with the wrong person, and music has shared its point of view about the matter multiple times. In Double Fantasy, the lyrics seem to show more awareness. There is no pain in acknowledging this relationship is wrong, and the chorus is clear about it:

Even though it’s wrong

It’s wrong

Even though it’s wrong, baby

But the rest still remains valid. They want each other, the attraction is unbearable. There may still be something different that comes out in those moments, some words of conflict while they share an intimate space together. But the parts of them that want to be with each other are there. From this point of view, enjoying those moments would require a little lie, forcing ourselves to believe that it’s right to be together, abandoning us to that moment.

You want me inside it, beg me to slide in

Knowing we should have never met

Girl, when you ride it, see you decide it

Don’t say those words that you’ll regret

Baby girl, I can tell that you think that I’m right for you

I already know that it’s not true, but girl, I’ll lie to you

Future’s lines add a little symbolism to the situation: the rapper mentions venom, demons, murder, and remorse. The feelings are that strong, and they become a reason more to stay together. It’s a condition they share, even though it looks like a lie. Is a lie worth a phase of our life if it pays back with such incredible sensations?

We do the things, but we know it’s wrong

All on my skin, you all in my palm

I sent you an envelope, came with a poem

You possess venom, that came with a charm

After all, this is the real meaning behind the lyrics of Double Fantasy: we both know it’s wrong, and we both know we shouldn’t be together. But we want each other so badly. At the end of the day, how bad can it be if we surrender a little more to these feelings and enjoy is a little more?

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Temperature risin’, bodies united

Now that I trapped you in my arms

No need to fight it, no need to hide it

Now that I see what’s in your heart

Baby girl, I’m the only one who knows this side of you

And baby, you know that I can pull out what’s inside of you

Even though it’s wrong

It’s wrong

Even though it’s wrong, baby

My girl

Oh-oh-oh

You want me inside it, beg me to slide in

Knowing we should have never met

Girl, when you ride it, see you decide it

Don’t say those words that you’ll regret

Baby girl, I can tell that you think that I’m right for you

I already know that it’s not true, but girl, I’ll lie to you

Even though it’s wrong (Yeah, yeah)

It’s wrong (Yeah, yeah)

Even though it’s wrong, baby (Yeah, yeah)

My girl (Yeah)

Oh-oh-oh

We do the things, but we know it’s wrong

All on my skin, you all in my palm

I sent you an envelope, came with a poem

You possess venom, that came with a charm

You get the good out me when I perform

I know the bad in you, that’s what I want

And you a baddie, you turnin’ me on

Fiend for your demons, I know where this goin’

Love when you f–kin’ me, talkin’, I know what you doin’

Caught up in love, what the f–k is we doin’?

Models and bottles with us, ain’t nothin’ to it

I tell you “I got you”, that’s well understood

Your legs on the bed, got your head on the floor

We go out shoppin’ whenever we get bored

We get it poppin’, leave nothin’ in the store

If I go to Saturn, I know that you goin’

f–k me on Saturday, early in the mornin’

Flyer than a bird, she gon’ open her door

Screamin’ out murder, but showin’ you remorse

Gotta be cautious, can’t pay the support

Stars in the ceilin’, don’t feel like a Porsche

Came from the trenches, just livin’ at war

Once was a prostitute, I can afford you

The one I adore

Temperature risin’, bodies united

Now that I trapped you in my arms

No need to fight it, no need to hide it

Now that I see what’s in your heart

Baby girl, I’m the only one who knows this side of you

And baby, you know that I can pull out what’s inside of you

Even though it’s wrong

It’s wrong

Even though it’s wrong, baby

My girl