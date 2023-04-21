Power Rangers, the 2023 cast and the original actors

Yes, time flies. You may belong to those who were avidly watching Mighty Morphin Power Rangers when you were a kid. Then 2023 comes, the reboot movie Once & Always is released on Netflix, and you realize that 30 years are passed since the Power Rangers debut. And you start wondering how the cast has changed and if all actors are still playing your childhood heroes today. In this article, we will explore the cast of the 2023 movie and reconnect each main character to the original actors.

You can watch the official trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always here on Youtube.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the 2023 cast, the characters and the original actors

Most of the characters of the 2023 movie Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always are returning actors from the original cast. Let’s go through the main characters of the 2023 film and see what happened to each of them.

Zack Taylor / The Black Ranger

Zach Taylor is the Black Ranger, one of the five teenagers originally chosen by Zordon to become Power Rangers and defend the world from evil. The actor playing him in the 2023 movie is Walter Emanuel Jones: he’s the same actor who was playing the Black Rangers in the original cast in the 90s. Besides Power Rangers, he played in successful TV series like Family Matters, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, CSI and The Shield. You find him here on Wikipedia.

Rocky DeSantos / The Red Ranger

Rocky DeSantos was first introduced in the second season of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, which aired from 1994-1995. He is the second Red Ranger, taking over the position from Jason Lee Scott, who had become the Gold Ranger. In the cast, he’s interpreted by the actor Steve Cardenas, who was playing it also in the 90s. YOu can discover more about him here.

Katherine ‘Kat’ Hillard / The Pink Ranger

Katherine “Kat” Hillard was introduced in the third season of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, which aired from 1995-1996. The actress playing it is the same for the 2023 movie and the seasons aired in the 90s: she’s the Australian actress Catherine Sutherland, part of the cast for many movies of the Power Rangers franchise. You can find her Wikipedia page here.

Minh Kwan / The Yellow Ranger

The Yellow Ranger character has been portrayed by various actors and actresses throughout the different series in the Power Rangers franchise. The original character was was Trini Kwan (played by the actress Thuy Trang who died in 2001), a kind and intelligent young woman who had a passion for martial arts, but she dies already in the episodes aired in 1993. In the 2023 movie Once and Always, the Yellow Ranger becomes her young daughter, Minh Kwan: the actress playing her is the Vietnamete actress Charlie Kersh, born in 2006. You can find her on IMDb.

Billy Cranston / The Blue Ranger

Billy Cranston was already in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, which aired from 1993-1996. He was known for his intelligence and technical expertise, often creating devices and gadgets to help the Rangers in their battles against the villains. The actor playing him is the same who was part of the original cast of the 90s Power Rangers: he’s David Yost, you can discover more about him here on Wikipedia.

The five Power Rangers you see in the 2023 movie Once & Always are mostly returning actors from the original cast. The movie also does an excellent job remembering the characters and the scenes from the original show through flashbacks and memories.

For more information, you can find the complete story of all Power Rangers characters on the dedicated page on Wikipedia or on the pages of their fandom space.

