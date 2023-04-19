Ice Spice-Nicki Minaj, Princess Diana: the lyrics & more

When Nicki Minaj breaks the silence, there is always something that needs attention. She was back in April 2023 with her fellow rapper Ice Spice, in the remix of Princess Diana, a song Ice Spice released some months before. Nicki Minaj has extended the lyrics with a part written by her: let’s discover the song’s meaning and some of the references. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end of this article.

You can watch the official video for Princess Diana (Remix) below.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - Princess Diana (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Princess Diana: the remix lyrics & meaning

In Princess Diana lyrics, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj brag about their privileged status in the rap scene worldwide. With the metaphor of the British context, they compare themselves with Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, two esteemed personalities of the English royal family, now both that. That implies that now they are the queen and the princess of rap.

In the hood, I’m like Princess Diana

I’m thick ’cause I be eatin’ oats

B- -hes not takin’ s–t from me but notes

Wanna be me, so she do my emotes

She’s not only popular and recognized, but she also sets trends that other people imitate: the “emotes” refer to her signature posture, which appears on the cover of her 2023 EP Like..? (you can watch it here).

Nicki Minaj hosts a dedicated part of the song, where she shares a similar point of view compared to Ice Spice. She’s also a girl who “fell in love with a gangsta” (Nicki’s husband, Kenny Petty, spent four years in prison in the 90s) and a trendsetter (“I be pushin’ they buttons / I hold the control like the gamers”). Nicki also takes her chance to diss two of her favorite targets, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, with the following line:

We come out, it’s a movie, but we don’t do BAP

It refers to the rumor (later disproven) about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion joining the remake of the 1997 movie B.A.P.S. Differently from them, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice “don’t do BAP.” “Bap” is also a term with multiple meanings in urban slang: you can read them all in the urban dictionary and appreciate how many double meanings that line can have.

So Ice Spice and Nicki Minai are together, showing their presence in their full-pink video, implying that their role in the rap scene is like Princess Diana’s one in the collective imagination. You can find the full lyrics of Princess Diana below and discover the hidden meaning autonomously.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Princess Diana.

Heavy On It, mm-hmm

New York, stand the f–k up (Grrah)

When we come out, it look like Princess Diana on the street (Grrah)

Ayo, Ice

(Stop playin’ with ’em, RIOT)

(Finish ’em)

(Ice Spice)

Like, grrah, keep it a stack

b- -hes move wock’ ’cause they know I got bands (Damn)

They be chattin’, I don’t give a damn

And I’m still gettin’ money, I know who I am (Grrah)

Tryna be low, he gon’ hit up my ‘Gram (Grrah)

If he smart, he gon’ act like a fan (Damn)

Thinkin’ you bigger, they got ya head gassed (Grrah)

b- -hes slow, so I give ’em a pass

Like, grrah, keep it a stack

b- -hes move wock’ ’cause they know I got bands (Damn)

They be chattin’, I don’t give a damn

And I’m still gеttin’ money, I know who I am (Grrah)

Tryna be low, he gon’ hit up my ‘Gram (Grrah)

If hе smart, he gon’ act like a fan (Damn)

Thinkin’ you bigger, they got ya head gassed (Grrah)

b- -hes slow, so I give ’em a pass

(Ice Spice)

And I just fell in love with a gangsta (Like)

So he put my name in a tat’

But I don’t let him come to the crib (Grrah)

So we get it on where we at (Grrah)

Nowadays, I be duckin’ them cameras

And they hype that I’m up on them banners

Callin’ my phone, but they know I don’t answer (Why?)

In the hood, I’m like Princess Diana (Grrah)

I’m thick ’cause I be eatin’ oats (Huh)

b- -hes not takin’ s–t from me but notes

Wanna be me, so she do my emotes

And my name in her mouth so I bet she gon’ choke (b- -h)

To her man, I’m the girl of his dreams

Thinkin’ ’bout me when he brushin’ his teeth

He keep textin’, I leave him on seen

Hottest b- -h out and they know what I mean (Know what I mean)

(Ice Spice)

Like, grrah, keep it a stack

b- -hes move wock’ ’cause they know I got bands (Damn)

They be chattin’, I don’t give a damn

And I’m still gettin’ money, I know who I am (Grrah)

Tryna be low, he gon’ hit up my ‘Gram (Grrah)

If he smart, he gon’ act like a fan (Damn)

Thinkin’ you bigger, they got ya head gassed (Grrah)

b- -hes slow, so I give ’em a pass

Like, grrah, keep it a stack

b- -hes move wock’ ’cause they know I got bands (Damn)

They be chattin’, I don’t give a damn

And I’m still gettin’ money, I know who I am (Grrah)

Tryna be low, he gon’ hit up my ‘Gram (Grrah)

If he smart, he gon’ act like a fan (Uno, dos, tres, cuatro)

Thinkin’ you bigger, they got ya head gassed (Grrah, boo, tomato)

b- -hes slow, so I give ’em a pass

(Nicki Minaj)

(This is a public service announcement, grrah, grrah, grrah, grrah, brr)

I, I, I be eatin’ my spinach (Spinach), they tried to clone my image (Image)

They burned they London Bridges (Bridges), none of them b- -hes British (No)

I know they know the difference (Grr)

And I just fell in love with a gangsta (Grrah)

So I hold him down like an anchor (Grrah)

He said if I keep it a hundred (Grrah)

That he’ll keep me safe like a banker (Grrah)

Nowadays, I be makin’ ’em famous (Grrah)

She the princess, so f–k who you lames is (Grrah)

Of course, I be pushin’ they buttons (Grrah)

I hold the control like the gamers (Woo)

Like grrah, keep it a stack

b- -hes is a– if we keepin’ it crack

Bad little redhead, she ’bout to black

We come out, it’s a movie, but we don’t do BAP (Woo)

Live from London, straight from the palace

Man dem ah gyalis ah text us like Dallas

Keep it a bean, yo

He talk nice ’cause the p–y game mean, ho (Hadouken)



(Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice)

Like, grrah, keep it a stack

b- -hes move wock’ ’cause they know I got bands (Damn)

They be chattin’, I don’t give a damn

And I’m still gettin’ money, I know who I am (Brr)

Tryna be low, he gon’ hit up my ‘Gram (Grrah)

If he smart, he gon’ act like a fan (Damn)

Thinkin’ you bigger, they got ya head gassed (Grrah)

b- -hes slow, so I give ’em a pass (Oop)

Like, grrah, keep it a stack

b- -hes move wock’ ’cause they know I got bands (Damn)

They be chattin’, I don’t give a damn

And I’m still gettin’ money, I know who I am (Grrah)

Tryna be low, he gon’ hit up my ‘Gram (Grrah)

If he smart, he gon’ act like a fan (Oop, damn)

Thinkin’ you bigger, they got ya head gassed (Nope, grrah)

b- -hes slow, so I give ’em a pass (Grr)