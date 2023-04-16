David Kushner, Daylight: the lyrics, video & meaning

As one of the rising stars of the young generations, David Kushner is gathering more and more attention with every move. In April 2023, he returned with the single Daylight, and fans just loved the message behind the song. A fascinating video with lyrics that talk about our true soul and a meaning that cannot be ignored: let’s explore all that in this article, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for David Kushner’s Daylight below.

Daylight: the lyrics and their meaning

Daylight is a song about the part of us attracted by darkness, even when we are generally driven by light. In the lyrics, David Kushner is honest with himself: he knows he’s a good man, always trying to live according to his positive values and do the right thing. But temptations are strong, and you need to give up on them from time to time.

The lyrics in Daylight perfectly describe the dual nature of our souls. It’s like having two different voices inside us: one reminding us what’s right and another praising how pleasant it would be to make an exception and move towards sin.

Telling myself I won’t go there

Oh, but I know that I won’t care

Tryna wash away all the blood I’ve spilt

This lust is a burden that we both share

Two sinners can’t atone from a lone prayer

Souls tied, intertwined by pride and guilt

The language used is precisely the one coming from religion. When it comes to temptations, when life is about knowing what’s right and what’s wrong, you start focusing on your real purpose. Why do you live, and what should lead your actions? It’s about knowing who you really are. And those are questions that humans typically answer by believing in something. From this point of view, David Kushner is undoubtedly a believer: he knows he’s supposed to live according to healthy values; he identifies himself with those values and doesn’t like when a voice inside himself pushes him somewhere else.

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time

You and I drink the poison from the same vine

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time

Hidin’ all of our sins from the daylight

From the daylight, runnin’ from thе daylight

It’s definitely a valuable way to live, even though it may look harder than others. We know what we should do, but we are also aware of what our instincts suggest. We know it’s difficult, but that’s no reason to give up on this battle. Our duty stays the same: we are called to make the best out of our life. And if we are sometimes fascinated by sins, we must be aware that it’s not what we are supposed to choose. With this mindset, we will never betray our identifying values.

Tellin’ myself it’s the last time

Can you spare any mercy that you might find

If I’m down on my knees again?

Deep down, way down, Lord, I try

Try to follow your light, but it’s nighttime

Please don’t leave me in the end

David confirmed in this interview that the inspiration for Daylight lyrics comes from his life experience and the Bible: “I would want to do things that would lead to darkness but also want to be in the light. Those are real things. We all go through darkness and we all have brighter moments, too. [This song] speaks from my own life experiences. To me, it’s a realization of my own desires and the complexity of those desires. The desire for light, but always running towards the darkness instead of light.”

So that’s the authentic meaning behind the lyrics of Daylight: we are called to be virtuous, to live according to the values we believe in. Still, we are also humans, and temptations are a real thing. This battle will never leave us in life, and the most significant risk is that we will stop fighting and give up our moral values. Feeling guilty about our nature as sinners can be overwhelming, but as long as we keep this feeling, we stay loyal to the original purpose of our lives.

The complete lyrics

Telling myself I won’t go there

Oh, but I know that I won’t care

Tryna wash away all the blood I’ve spilt

This lust is a burden that we both share

Two sinners can’t atone from a lone prayer

Souls tied, intertwined by pride and guilt

(Ooh) There’s darkness in the distance

From the way that I’ve been livin’

(Ooh) But I know I can’t resist it

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time

You and I drink the poison from the same vine

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time

Hidin’ all of our sins from the daylight

From the daylight, runnin’ from thе daylight

From the daylight, runnin’ from the daylight

Oh, I love it and I hatе it at the same time

Tellin’ myself it’s the last time

Can you spare any mercy that you might find

If I’m down on my knees again?

Deep down, way down, Lord, I try

Try to follow your light, but it’s nighttime

Please don’t leave me in the end

(Ooh) There’s darkness in the distance

I’m beggin’ for forgiveness

(Ooh) But I know I might resist it, oh

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time

You and I drink the poison from the same vine

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time

Hidin’ all of our sins from the daylight

From the daylight, runnin’ from the daylight

From the daylight, runnin’ from the daylight

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time

You and I drink the poison from the same vine

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time

Hidin’ all of our sins from the daylight

From the daylight, runnin’ from the daylight

From the daylight, runnin’ from the daylight

Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time