You can easily assess when someone made a perfect choice for the song featured in a commercial by how many people search for it the second after. It’s what happened in 2023 with Toyota Prius: the Japanese car manufacturer released two different commercials around April 2023, both with an exciting song in the background. Let’s discover everything in this article.

The song in the 2023 Toyota Prius commercial

Toyota released two different commercials in 2023 for the Prius model: the first is “Shadow,” with the car moving so fast that its own shadow can’t keep pace; The second is “Black Sheep,” showing the different character of the vehicle. You can watch Shadow here and Black Sheep here.

The song featured in the Toyota Prius “Black Sheep” commercial is Rocking Horse by The Dead Weather (you can find it here on Youtube). In contrast, the track in the “Shadow” commercial is the famous Green Hornet Theme, written by Billy May in 1966 and interpreted on the trumpet by Al Hirt. You can listen to it below.

Green Hornet Theme (From the Greenway-20th Century-Fox TV Series "The Green Hornet") Watch this video on YouTube.

It’s the theme song of the popular TV show “The Green Hornet,” which aired from 1966 to 1967. The theme song has a catchy, driving beat that is instantly recognizable. It features a memorable horn section that plays a series of short, staccato notes, accompanied by a swinging rhythm section of drums and bass guitar. The melody is carried by a lead trumpet, which adds a sense of urgency and excitement to the music.

The theme song has been covered by numerous artists over the years and has become a popular piece of music in its own right. It has been used in movies, TV shows, and commercials, and is often associated with action and adventure. The younger generations will surely remember it from this scene in Kill Bill Vol. 1, directed by Quentin Tarantino in 2003.

Overall, the Green Hornet theme song is a classic piece of instrumental music that has stood the test of time and continues to be enjoyed by audiences today.

The other song is pretty famous, too: it was written by The Dead Weather, the American supergroup that consists of vocalist Alison Mosshart (of The Kills), guitarist Dean Fertita (of Queens of the Stone Age), bassist Jack Lawrence (of The Raconteurs), and drummer Jack White (of The White Stripes). Rocking Horse comes from their debut album Horehound, released in 2009.

The Dead Weathers music is characterized by its heavy, blues-influenced sound, with Mosshart’s powerful vocals and White’s dynamic drumming standing out as key elements of their sound. Their songs often feature dark, cryptic lyrics and a sense of ominous tension. Despite being a side project for its members, The Dead Weather has developed a loyal fan base and has been praised by critics for their unique sound and dynamic live performances.

Therefore, in both cases, Toyota chose a memorable song for their Prius commercial, a track that sticks in everyone’s head and leads all of us to know more about it. Now you can share your knowledge everywhere you need.

