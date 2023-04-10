Lizette Salas is the girl in the 2023 AT&T golf commercial

Sports and commercials have always been a perfect couple: fans can both enjoy their favorite athletes on TV and discover new products exposed by the advertising world. That’s why brands like AT&T always match the two dimensions: it happened again in 2023, with the commercial dedicated to golf fans and a girl that not everyone knows: the female golfer protagonist in the ad is Lizette Salas: let’s discover more about her.

You can watch the AT&T 2023 golf commercial below.

Lizette Salas is the female golfer in the AT&T 2023 golf commercial

The female golfer in the AT&T golf commercial released in 2023 is the American golfer Lizette Salas. She was born on July 17, 1989, in Azusa, California, and grew up in nearby Covina: when the AT&T commercial was released, she was 33.

Salas played collegiate golf at the University of Southern California (USC). She is the only USC student-athlete to be recognized as an All-American for four years. She has won one LPGA Tour event, the 2014 Kingsmill Championship, and has represented the United States in the Solheim Cup in 2013, 2017, and 2021. In addition to her success on the LPGA Tour, Salas has also won on the Symetra Tour and on the Ladies European Tour.

The AT&T commercial exposes the typical backstory behind most successful athletes: parents who notice the passion of their little child and make some extra effort for lessons and dedicated schools, to let the kids’ talents bloom. In the ad, we see a fictional father booking professional golf lessons for little Lizette, starting a growth path that turned her into the champion she became.

The commercial slogan is “connect with a call,” reminding us that sometimes a little step is enough to address your life.

