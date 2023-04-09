Kristofer Hivju, the actor in the 2023 Scotts commercial

Having the right actor playing in your commercial is the fastest and easiest way to get everyone to talk about you. Many brands from the last Super Bowl know it: Dunkin’ Donuts called Ben Affleck, T-Mobile has John Travolta (and Ben Barnes), and now it’s the turn of Scotts, the lawn care brand that started the new advertising campaign in March 2023. The commercial introduced Scott, the expert you need right now. He’s interpreted by Kristofer Hivju, a Norwegian actor famous for his role in Game Of Thrones. Let’s discover more about him!

You can watch “Scottline,” one of the commercials in the 2023 Scotts advertising campaign, here on Youtube.

Kristofer Hivju is the actor in the Scotts Turf Builder commercial

The actor playing Scott, the lawn expert in the 2023 Scotts commercial, is the Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju. He’s best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series Game of Thrones. You can watch him again in the video recap below.

Tormund Being Tormund For 4 Minutes Straight Watch this video on YouTube.

Kristofer Hivju was born in Oslo, Norway on December 7, 1978. Hivju began his acting career in 2001 and has since appeared in several Norwegian films and television shows. He gained international recognition for his role in Game of Thrones, which he appeared in from 2013 to 2019.

Among other roles he played in his career, we remember him for 2011’s movie The Thing, the prequel to John Carpenter’s horror classic, 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, and also for the more recent Cocaine Bear. You can follow his acting career on his Wikipedia page.

With his wild and energic appeal, Kristofer Hivju seems the perfect choice to interpret the expert who will tell you everything you need to do for your lawn. You can see him having fun while answering your messages on social networks. Do you want to give him a try? Head on Twitter then!

