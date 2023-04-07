Search & Rescue lyrics: Drake involves Kim Kardashian

Search & Rescue is a new single released by Drake in April 2023. It immediately became viral on social networks, and not just because it’s Drake: the song makes two separate references to Kim Kardashian, both in the lyrics and in the cover art, and that was enough to start the public debate about the meaning behind it: is a new beef starting between Drake and Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband? Are the lyrics implying something specific? Let’s explore what happened and analyze the meaning of the lyrics.

Search & Rescue, the lyrics and meaning: why did Drake involve Kim Kardashian?

Search & Rescue was announced by Drake’s OVO Music label with this tweet, on April 5.

Fans immediately recognized a familiar face under the helmet, next to Drake: it’s Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ex-wife, and this has been confirmed in many ways. This user published a better-exposed version of the cover where Kim’s face is much more recognizable, while other fans noticed another coincidence, linking this recent photo shared by Kim a few hours before, also wearing a helmet.

If that wasn’t enough, the lyrics in Search & Rescue made some room for the snippet of a conversation between Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner about the moment she realized she wanted a divorce. This conversation took place in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, published on E! Online. You can hear part of it in this video, from minute 00:19.

So what’s the meaning of Drake mentioning Kim Kardashian? It’s part of the way Drake shows his awareness of what happens around him, in the entertainment and music world in general. Kim Kardashian’s statements about her relationship with Kanye West are always actual. In the recent past, Drake and Kanye West were often one against the other in song lyrics and social statements, so Drake’s mention of Kim Kardashian could seem a provocation.

But that doesn’t mean Drake intends to reignite the beef with Ye for any reason. Search & Rescue lyrics are actually about something else: a request for a serious commitment addressed to his wished love partner. In the song lyrics, Drake admits he wishes for a partner who makes money together with him, instead of using him for his wealth. He’s singing to his potential perfect match, hoping she would show up, prove she’s different than the others, and take him “off the market.”

Nothing in the lyrics of Search & Rescue makes us think that a new beef between Drake and Kanye is about to start. In the song, Drake also mentions Pitbull, with his famous “dale, mami,” which means “do it, mommy.” This confirms that Drake always stays in virtual contact with all the protagonists of the music world he’s in. Which would also perfectly justify Kim Kardashian’s quote.

For the rest, we let you read the complete lyrics of Search & Rescue, looking for an eventual new meaning.

The complete lyrics

I need someone to be patient with me

Someone to get money with, not take it from me, look

They don’t even need to be as famous as me

I don’t think I’ll meet ’em at the places I be (I-I-I)

But deep down I think about you all day, mami

I know I’m a pitbull, but dale, mami

I just wanna take you on a holiday, mami

Say what’s on your mind, I’m a call away, mami

Come and rescue me (Woah)

Take me out the club (What?), take me out the trap (I-I-I)

Take me off the market, take me off the map

I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ‘еm it’s a—

Come and rescue mе

Take me out the club, take me out the trap

Take me off the market, take me off the map

I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em it’s a wrap



[Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner]

I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy

Okay, that’s fair

Remember that

You didn’t come this far, just to come this far

Yep, I saw it on the internet

I don’t really know how to confess my love

Really seein’ that God wanna test my love for you (I-I-I)

Don’t know how to express my love

That’s why I American Expre-e-e-e-e-ss my love for you

I need you, yeah, I really do, tell me what to do (Okay)

Tell me what to do (Okay), tell me what to do

All I know is hit the mall and see what damage I could do (Okay)

I give you the world, but there’s other planets too, and

I need someone to be patient with me

Someone to get money with, not take it from me, look

They don’t even need to be as famous as me

I don’t think I’ll meet ’em at the places I be (I-I-I)

But deep down I think about you all day, mami

I know I’m a pitbull, but dale, mami

I just wanna take you on a holiday, mami

Say what’s on your mind, I’m a call away, mami

Come and rescue me (Woah)

Take me out the club (What?), take me out the trap (I-I-I)

Take me off the market, take me off the map

I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em it’s a—

Come and rescue me

Take me out the club, take me out the trap

Take me off the market, take me off the map

I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em it’s a wrap

(Come and rescue me, woah)

(Take me out the club, what?, take me out the trap)

(Take me off the market, take me off the map)

(I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em it’s a—)

Man, I’m tryna hit the—(Ayy, what)

Don’t hit me up and “WYD” me baby, nah

Send a boy a P-I-C or “See me, baby”, damn

Okay, now we talkin’, yeah, okay, now we talkin’, yeah

Okay, now we talkin’, yeah, when we talk you gotta listen

I don’t wanna go missin’

I wanna be consistent, not a opposition side

Put you in a—

I won’t put you in that f–ked up position, I

I need someone to be patient with me

Someone to get money with, not take it from me, look

They don’t even need to be as famous as me

I don’t think I’ll meet ’em at the places I be

But deep down I think about you all day, mami

I know I’m a pitbull, but dale, mami

I just wanna take you on a holiday, mami

Say what’s on your mind, I’m a call away, mami

Come and rescue me (Woah)

Take me out the club (What?), take me out the trap (I-I-I)

Take me off the market, take me off the map

I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em it’s a—

Come and rescue me

Take me out the club, take me out the trap

Take me off the market, take me off the map

I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em it’s a wrap