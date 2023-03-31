Rod Wave, Fight The Feeling: the lyrics & the meaning

Everybody knows it: when Rod Wave publishes a new song, there is significant content he wants to share with his fans. His songs are never just about making a beat or dropping a bar. Behind his lyrics, there is always life, emotion, understanding, and awareness. And Fight The Feeling, the single he released on March 31, 2023, makes no exception: a track about a girl with an emotional conflict that appears evident in Rod Wave’s eyes. Let’s explore the song’s meaning: you’ll find the complete lyrics at the end of this article.

You can watch the official video for Fight The Feeling below.

Fight The Feeling: the lyrics & their meaning

Fight The Feeling is a song about a girl emotionally in pain. Rod Wave watches her in the club, dancing, pretending she’s fine, but he can see she’s hurt behind her makeup, her look, and her attitude.

The song depicts a romantic image of a woman trying to fight her pain, forcing herself to go out, get distracted, and enjoy the music. Rod Wave is there; she attracts his attention. He’s perfectly able to recognize someone hiding their feelings because he’s one of them: he had a story of pain as well, and hiding feelings is something he knows very well.

Pretending, pretending you’re fine when really you’re bending

You can’t keep patching up your pain taking shots at the bar

Know exactly how you feel, I know what’s in your heart

Young n–a came a long way with so many scars

Finally found a brighter day from being lost in the dark

Rod Wave shows sensitivity and understanding to this girl. But he also realized that’s not what she was looking for now. Her priority is a distraction, a way to force herself to focus on real life instead of feeding her pain by overthinking it.

But she don’t wanna hear that tonight (Oh no)

Play something that’s feeling right (Oh no)

She tryna get lit tonight (Oh no)

Get lost in the city lights (Oh no)

That’s how the lyrics embrace this female figure: by understanding her, relating to her feelings, and recognizing what she experiences. And that’s the real meaning Rod Wave wants to convey in the lyrics inside Fight The Feeling: I see you; I know what you are doing. You are suffering, but pretend you are just enjoying your night dancing. I know how it feels; I know I cannot do much to make you feel better, but watching you makes me feel less alone. It’s another song about life, emotions, and a sensitivity that makes Rod Wave different than anyone else in the American hip-hop scene.

The complete lyrics

Wait a minute, how’d you get so good at hiding your feelings?

Pretending, pretending you’re fine when really you’re bending

You can’t keep patching up your pain taking shots at the bar

Know exactly how you feel, I know what’s in your heart

Young n–a came a long way with so many scars

Finally found a brighter day from being lost in the dark

But she don’t wanna hear that tonight (Oh no)

Play something that’s feeling right (Oh no)

She tryna get lit tonight (Oh no)

Get lost in the city lights (Oh no)

Her heart still broken but she’s in denial

She need her grandmama to watch her child

Her make-up covers up her broken smile

You’re livin’ on lies, hurtin’ insidе but she’s outside

So get your hair did, put your clothes on

Tell the DJ to play your song (Play your song)

Tryna fight the feeling, but she never finished healing

Now you in the middle of the club, trying not to cry to a love song

In the middle of the club, trying not to cry to a love song, woah

To a love song, woah, to a love song

Now you in the middle of the club, trying not to cry to a love song

To a love song (Uh, to a love song)