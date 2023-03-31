Murder Mystery 2 cast: Mélanie Laurent is Claudette

Four years after the first movie, the Murder Mystery franchise is back with its irresistible charge of humor, funny situations, and, of course, a mystery to be sold. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back as Nick e Audrey Spitz, now private investigators dealing with the kidnapping of the Maharajah. But speaking of the cast, an actress stands out immediately: the one playing the bride, Claudette, a face many of you recognized immediately. She’s Mélanie Laurent, and this is where you saw her recently.

You can watch the official trailer for Murder Mystery 2 here on Youtube.

Murder Mystery 2 cast: Mélanie Laurent is the bride, Claudette

The actress playing the bride Claudette in the 2023 movie Murder Mystery 2 is the French actress Mélanie Laurent. You surely recognized her face from one of the most iconic movies of the last few years: she was Shosanna in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 movie Inglourious Basterds. Watch her in the video below while speaking to her antagonist in the film, Colonel Hans Landa.

Mélanie Laurent was born on February 21, 1983, in Paris. Besides Inglourious Basterds, she played in the 2013 movie Now You See Me, 2011’s Beginners, and 2018’s Operation Finale. She started her career in 2002 in the French production Summer Things, and some years later, in 2006, she got her first primary role in the drama Don’t Worry, I’m Fine.

Her role as Shosanna in Inglorious Basterds was her breakthrough performance. After that, she played in many movies year after year. She also became a movie director: after some short movies in 2008, the first film she directed was 2011’s The Adopted. She co-directed the documentary Tomorrow, released in 2015, which earned her a César Award. She described directing a movie as an exciting experience: “you have everything to do… you just imagine things, and you imagine actors.”

Besides being a successful actress and an acclaimed director, Mélanie Laurent is also a singer: she published an album in 2011, En t’attendant, and some of the songs were co-written with Damien Rice. You can watch here a clip presenting the album.

Mélanie Laurent is undoubtedly a face that you’ll never miss again. And maybe, next time you’ll see her, you’ll remember her for something more than “just” Shosanna.

