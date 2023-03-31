Jisoo, Flower: the English lyrics & the meaning

Announced some days earlier and vastly awaited by all the k-pop fans worldwide, Flower arrived on March 31, 2023, as the first single published by the Blackpink member Jisoo on her solo project. The song anticipated her album Me, released on the same day: a track about how the singer sees herself in a love relationship. Let’s explore the English lyrics (you will find them in the complete version at the end of this article) and their meaning.

You can watch the official video for Jisoo’s Flower below.

Flower: the song lyrics and their meaning

Flower is a song about the end of a love relationship. In the lyrics, Jisoo tries to evaluate the responsibility of both parts: she knows how she is, how she can change her look, and how she behaves, but ultimately she knows that the reason why it didn’t work is that he wasn’t able to keep her.

Jisoo compares herself to a beautiful flower. Soft and gracious, she must be protected, spoiled, and cared for. And like a flower, sometimes she seems she’s flying away, dragged by a “gentle wind,” but that’s just part of her beauty. Her man must be able to manage this part of her, keeping her close. But he didn’t do so, and that’s why the relationship ended. This is clear from some lines of the song:

I fly away like a blue butterfly

It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on

I fly away like a white petal

It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on

The flower metaphor works perfectly: it’s a romantic symbol of beauty but also an image of fragility. That’s why Jisoo’s man must be so careful about and understand her. If he doesn’t pay enough attention, if he doesn’t care enough, she will be gone. And only the scent of a flower would be left.

Crimsonly burned down you and I

I’m okay, would you be as well?

On a beautiful day without a single cloud

There was nothing left but the scent of a flower

There is no sadness or frustration in Flower lyrics, which represents a clear indication regarding their meaning. Jisoo appears sure of what happened. She feels confident and proud of how she is; she knows she won’t change. From that point of view, it all comes down to finding the right man: someone who can really care about a flower and can truly understand her nature. Because that’s what loving a flower really means.

The complete English lyrics

Below you can find the complete English lyrics of Jisoo’s Flower.

A-B-C, do-re-mi

I was as nice as that

That look in the eye changed completely perhaps

This is also a side of me

I fly away like a blue butterfly

It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on

Even the times that we were in full bloom

A lie, lie, lie to me

Crimsonly burned down you and I

I’m okay, would you be as well?

On a beautiful day without a single cloud

There was nothing left but the scent of a flower

Therе was nothing left but the scent of a flowеr

You and me, although we were

Madly in love

Cruelly trampled

My one and only lilac

I fly away like a white petal

It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on

Drawn by a gentle wind

Spring comes but we say bye, bye, bye

Crimsonly burned down you and I

I’m okay, would you be as well?

On a beautiful day without a single cloud

There was nothing left but the scent of a flower

There was nothing left but the scent of a flower

Now goodbye, goodbye

Never looking back

A leaf named hesitance

Falling away from you by a spring shower

Nothing left but a scent of a flower

Hey-hey-ey-hey

Hey, hey-ey-hey

Hey-hey-ey-hey

There was nothing left but a scent of a flower