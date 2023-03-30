Three Crypto Gems That Could Boost Your Crypto Portfolio In Quarter One – Compound, Flow and Big Eyes Coin

We are only a few weeks into the first quarter of the new year, and already there have been positive signs that indicate that this could be a fruitful and profitable year for the global crypto community. Many of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest altcoins, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT), are experiencing positive movement within the crypto market and are currently on an upward trajectory. So far, it’s been a good few weeks for the cryptocurrency industry and its many members around the world.

The recent pump within the crypto markets has not gone unnoticed within the global community and is stirring conversations as to whether it is the perfect time to make smart investments in highly promising cryptos for massive returns in the long run.

It certainly looks that way, which is why this piece highlights three crypto gems that could be portfolio boosters for both seasoned crypto investors and newbies amid the ongoing bear market. Here’s why you should invest in Compound (COMP), Celo (CELO) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) today.

Compound (COMP)

COMP is the native cryptocurrency and utility token of the Compound platform, a notable Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending protocol. Compound (COMP) is notable within the cryptocurrency industry for many reasons, such as providing an ideal environment that allows users to earn interest on their tokens by depositing them into liquidity pools. The crypto platform runs on the Ethereum (ETH) and is notable for rewarding users for interacting with its ecosystem via COMP tokens and for completing crypto operations, such as asset deposits and loan taking.

COMP plays an integral role in the Compound (COMP) ecosystem and is responsible for incentivizing it and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. COMP stock is available on several top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Flow (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) is a popular blockchain network within the cryptocurrency industry that is notable for several impressive features, such as providing an ideal environment designed for extensive scaling without any need for sharding techniques. This design allows the crypto platform to provide low-cost transactions that make sense for decentralized applications (dApps) such as NFT marketplaces and crypto-infused virtual reality games.

Its native cryptocurrency, FLOW, is integral to its ecosystem and is responsible for incentivizing and supporting it. FLOW also facilitates crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming Ethereum (ETH) based meme coin that has become the subject of interest within the global crypto community, mainly due to its many impressive features. A prominent reason for the recent surge in interest in the token is its lack of transaction taxes. This makes the token ideal for all sorts of crypto operations between crypto traders and other members of the crypto community.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and looks like a smart investment option that both seasoned crypto investors and newbies should explore. For more information on the token, click here.

Join the presale:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL