Melanie Martinez, Void: the song lyrics & their meaning

Void is the second single by Melanie Martinez from her 2023 album Portals, set for release on March 31. It follows the single Death released a few days before, a song about a new phase of her life and artistic path. Void has a deep meaning too, and fans were interested to know more about it. We will explore it in this article, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to Void in full streaming below.

Void: the song lyrics & their meaning

Void is a song that deals with the singer’s insecurities and the voices inside her. The void is just that, the power of her inner voices eating her up. But Melanie Martinez intends to fight: she says it explicitly, it’s time to escape this void.

The song begins with an act of accusation and awareness: something is wrong inside the protagonist. It may not be all her fault, she blames society for the parts of her that pushed her into the void, but that cannot avoid her judgment. Being aware doesn’t save us from judging ourselves.

There’s rotten things left in me

Injected by society, no one here but me to judge me

And judgment is the protagonist of the lyrics in the middle of Void: like a Catholic confession, Melanie Martinez imagines herself confessing her identity to a priest. But it’s a symbol of self-evaluation: it’s a conversation between the light and the darkness inside her. And she wants to defeat her own dark side.

Like a priest behind confession walls, I judge myself

Kneeling on a metal grater

Bloody like a body that has died and it’s myself

Tangled in my own intestines

I got to escape the void

There is no other choice, yeah

Got to escape the void

We talked about a rebirth when we analyzed Death. This process, therefore, also involves an internal conflict with the part of us that wants us down the well. And there is no doubt that Melanie Martinez is talking about a battle inside herself: the following lines prove it clearly.

So strange, I’m trying to find a doorway

My eyes are staring at me, and they seem so damn unhappy

Collect my fickle insecurities, and turn them into beauty

Alchemize the dark within me-ee

The lyrics in Void have this precise meaning, after all: the darkness is inside me; it might have entered me from outside, but now it’s something I need to fight and defeat. I have no alternative, my life is hell now, and I must pave the way for a different future. A song about growth and determination: as usual, the fans will relate to Melanie Martinez’s fight for happiness.

The complete lyrics

In the void, in the void

In the void, in the void

In the void, in the void

In the void, in the void

In the void

Baby, I’m spinning ’round the corner

It’s tasting kind of lonely and my mind wants to control me

Ah-ah-ah-empty, there’s rotten things left in me

Injected by society, no one here but me to judge me

Pipe down with the noise, I cannot bear my sorrow

I hate who I was before

I fear I won’t live to see the day tomorrow

Someone tell me if this is Hell

I got to escape that void

There is no other choice, yeah

Tryna turn down the voices

The void ate me

Look at the mess I’ve done

There is nowhere to run, yeah

Holding a loading gun, the void

Like a priest behind confession walls, I judge myself

Kneeling on a metal grater

Bloody like a body that has died and it’s myself

Tangled in my own intestines

I got to escape the void

There is no other choice, yeah

Got to escape the void

So strange, I’m trying to find a doorway

My eyes are staring at me, and they seem so damn unhappy

C-c-c-c-collect my fickle insecurities, and turn them into beauty

Alchemize the dark within me-ee

Pipe down with the noise, I cannot bear my sorrow

I hate who I was before

I fear I won’t live to see the day tomorrow

Someone tell me if this is Hell

I got to escape that void

There is no other choice, yeah

Tryna turn down the voices

The void ate me

Look at the mess I’ve done

There is nowhere to run, yeah

Holding a loading gun, the void

Like a priest behind confession walls, I judge myself

Kneeling on a metal grater

Bloody like a body that has died and it’s myself

Tangled in my own intestines

I got to escape that void

There is no other choice, yeah

Tryna turn down the voices

The void ate me

Look at the mess I’ve done

There is nowhere to run, yeah

Holding a loading gun, the void