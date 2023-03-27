When it comes to sports and advertising, there’s always something fun to watch. New Balance released their commercial in 2022, featuring an excellent collection of popular personalities in music, football, and basketball. The most famous face is probably Jack Harlow, the American rapper known for hits like First Class, recently featured in the Doritos Super Bowl commercial. But who is in the commercial besides him? Let’s find out the actors and the song featured in the ad.

You can watch the New Balance commercial with Jack Harlow here on Youtube.

Who is in the New Balance commercial with Jack Harlow?

The New Balance commercial “We Got Now” released in 2022 and also aired in 2023 features Kawhi Leonard, IU, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, and Jack Harlow. You probably know Jack Harlow very well for his career as a rapper in the United States. Let’s discover more about the others.

Kawhi Leonard is a professional basketball player born in 1991. He is currently a small forward for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. Nicknamed the “Claw”, he’s considered one of the best two-way players in the NBA, known for his exceptional defense as well as his scoring and rebounding abilities.

IU is Lee Ji-eun, a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actress active since 2008. She first gained recognition in the Korean music industry in 2010 with the release of her debut single Lost Child and her first album, Growing Up. Today she’s one of the most popular and successful solo artists in South Korea, known for her distinctive voice, emotional performances, and ability to write and produce her own music.

Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka are two young talents in English football. The first plays for Chelsea, the second belongs to Arsenal, and both entered the England national team. Sterling is known for his exceptional speed, technical ability, and finishing skills, as well as his versatility on the field, whereas Saka has been compared to former Arsenal and England winger, Theo Walcott, for his speed and directness on the field.

Sport and music meet under the star of New Balance shoes. It’s all about energy, isn’t it?

For the most curious: the song featured in the New Balance commercial is Hey You by Experience Unlimited. You can listen to it in full streaming below. Experience Unlimited is a funk band that met its peak of popularity in the 1980s and early 1990s: Hey You belongs to their debut album Free Yourself, released in 1977.

