Linda Helena, the actress in Dolce & Gabbana commercial

Fashion is always supposed to surprise, catch attention, and sometimes shock. Therefore, it’s no surprise that a brand like Dolce & Gabbana can create a vast buzz on the Internet when a new commercial is released. It happened again in 2023 with King & Queen, the new fragrance by the Italian stylists, portraying “a wild ride in the desert, an unexpected encounter.” The actress is the Brazilian model Linda Helena, a popular fashion personality with a unique and unforgettable face. She plays the role of the Queen, alongside Diego Villarreal, who portrays the King. Let’s learn more about the actors and the song featured in the ad.

You can watch King & Queen, the 2023 Dolce & Gabbana commercial, here on Youtube.

The 2023 Dolce & Gabbana commercial starring Linda Helena and Diego Villarreal

The actress starring in the King & Queen commercial released in 2023 by Dolce & Gabbana is the Brazilian model Linda Helena. She’s considered one of the rising stars of fashion in the last few years: born in 1996, she was 26 when the D&G commercial was released.

Despite her young age, Linda Helena has already walked in many fashion shows for brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Hermes. More recently, she was the testimonial for Tom Ford in their new advertisement campaign. She’s recognizable for her androgynous style, which often triggers questions about her gender and sexuality: not much is officially known about her private life and who he dates, so the primary source for more information about her is still her Instagram.

As mentioned, Diego Villarreal is the “King” of the Dolce & Gabbana commercial. He’s a Spanish model born in 1994 and has worked for various high-profile fashion brands in recent years. His style is undoubtedly peculiar, perfectly matching Linda Helena’s energy in the ad. You can discover more about him on his official website.

What is the song featured in the commercial?

The song featured in the 2023 Dolce & Gabbana commercial is The Ecstasy of Gold by Ennio Morricone. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

The Ecstasy of Gold - Ennio Morricone ( The Good, the Bad and the Ugly ) [High Quality Audio] Watch this video on YouTube.

It was originally composed as a score for the 1966 spaghetti western film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, directed by Sergio Leone. The piece is particularly well-known for its use in the film’s climactic scene, where the three protagonists face each other. Since then, the song has since become one of Morricone’s most famous compositions and has been featured in numerous other films, television shows, and commercials over the years.

