Rosalía & Rauw, Beso: the English lyrics & meaning

It might be the sweetest thing that happened in the music world in 2023: Rosalía released the official video of Beso, marking the first official collaboration with his boyfriend, the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. An incredibly romantic song titled Beso (“Kiss” in Spanish), with an official video showing a collection of beautiful moments the couple lived together and a plot twist in the end: after minute 3:15, we can see Rosalía in tears, showing her engagement ring and saying “I love you” to Rauw on camera. Therefore, Beso is the single officially announcing their engagement (even though nobody wanted to confirm it publicly), and fans needed to know more about the song’s meaning: let’s analyze the English translation together in this article. You’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.
You can watch the official video for Beso below, with Rosalía in tears after minute 3:15.
Beso: the English lyrics & their meaning
Beso is a sweet song where Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro declare their love to each other. In the lyrics, the two singers describe how they feel at peace only when together, considering the time spent together as “heaven” and the time they are apart as “hell.”
The "Beso," the kiss, is the romantic contact that connects the lyrics. As the authentic symbol of their love, Rosalía claims another kiss at the song's beginning, confessing later how she needs him.
I need another kiss
One of those that you give to me
Being away from you is hell
Being close to you is my peace
I’ll be with you ’til death
Don’t leave me alone, where are you going, where are you going?
Rauw Alejandro hosts an entire verse, in which he tries to express his feelings. But, as the lyrics in Beso show, the intensity of his love is too high to put into words. He does his best by using metaphors and romantic symbols: the moon, the infinite, and the waters that give him life… they are all poetic ways to confirm that Rosalía is his everything.
My feelings can’t be expressed with this pen
Ayy, how can I tell you?
You are the infinite exponent, the “x,” the “+”
The moon is too small for you
If there was life before, I must’ve drank from your waters
I was destined to meet you
And since love is something you show and enjoy day after day, Rosalía explains how it reflects on the daily life they spend together. Waking up together on a Sunday, enjoying the city, smoking a cigarette, and having fruit. This is the heaven she's talking about, and she promises this heaven will last forever.
The best thing I’ve got
Is the love you give to me
It smells of tobacco and melon
And a Sunday in the city
If you wait for me
I could double the time
I could tie heaven up
And give it to you entirely
There is no secret meaning inside the lyrics of Beso: just two sweet singers loving each other and declaring their will to spend the rest of their lives together. Something that moved the whole music world, obviously, as the never-ending congratulations comments show under the Youtube video and on her Instagram post. Even Rauw Alejandro left a comment on Youtube, which now stays as highlighted content with thousands of fans liking it. Which brings us back to the original question: isn’t this the sweetest thing that happened to music in 2023?
The complete English lyrics
Oh-oh, oh-oh
When you dance for me, you give it your all
Oh-oh, oh-oh
When we’re alone, everything goes
You smoke as if you were going to be kicked out for it
And you dance the way a god would move when dancing
And you kiss like you’ve always known how to kiss
And nobody had to teach you, you
