Rosalía & Rauw, Beso: the English lyrics & meaning

It might be the sweetest thing that happened in the music world in 2023: Rosalía released the official video of Beso, marking the first official collaboration with his boyfriend, the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. An incredibly romantic song titled Beso (“Kiss” in Spanish), with an official video showing a collection of beautiful moments the couple lived together and a plot twist in the end: after minute 3:15, we can see Rosalía in tears, showing her engagement ring and saying “I love you” to Rauw on camera. Therefore, Beso is the single officially announcing their engagement (even though nobody wanted to confirm it publicly), and fans needed to know more about the song’s meaning: let’s analyze the English translation together in this article. You’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Beso below, with Rosalía in tears after minute 3:15.

Beso: the English lyrics & their meaning

Beso is a sweet song where Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro declare their love to each other. In the lyrics, the two singers describe how they feel at peace only when together, considering the time spent together as “heaven” and the time they are apart as “hell.”

The “Beso,” the kiss, is the romantic contact that connects the lyrics. As the authentic symbol of their love, Rosalía claims another kiss at the song’s beginning, confessing later how she needs him.

I need another kiss

One of those that you give to me

Being away from you is hell

Being close to you is my peace

I’ll be with you ’til death

Don’t leave me alone, where are you going, where are you going?

Rauw Alejandro hosts an entire verse, in which he tries to express his feelings. But, as the lyrics in Beso show, the intensity of his love is too high to put into words. He does his best by using metaphors and romantic symbols: the moon, the infinite, and the waters that give him life… they are all poetic ways to confirm that Rosalía is his everything.

My feelings can’t be expressed with this pen

Ayy, how can I tell you?

You are the infinite exponent, the “x,” the “+”

The moon is too small for you

If there was life before, I must’ve drank from your waters

I was destined to meet you

And since love is something you show and enjoy day after day, Rosalía explains how it reflects on the daily life they spend together. Waking up together on a Sunday, enjoying the city, smoking a cigarette, and having fruit. This is the heaven she’s talking about, and she promises this heaven will last forever.

The best thing I’ve got

Is the love you give to me

It smells of tobacco and melon

And a Sunday in the city

If you wait for me

I could double the time

I could tie heaven up

And give it to you entirely

There is no secret meaning inside the lyrics of Beso: just two sweet singers loving each other and declaring their will to spend the rest of their lives together. Something that moved the whole music world, obviously, as the never-ending congratulations comments show under the Youtube video and on her Instagram post. Even Rauw Alejandro left a comment on Youtube, which now stays as highlighted content with thousands of fans liking it. Which brings us back to the original question: isn’t this the sweetest thing that happened to music in 2023?

The complete English lyrics

I need another kiss

One of those that you give to me

Being away from you is hell

Being close to you is my peace

And it’s because I love whenever you arrive

And I hate when you leave

I’ll be with you ’til death

Don’t leave me alone, where are you going, where are you going?

Oh-oh, oh-oh

When you dance for me, you give it your all

Oh-oh, oh-oh

When we’re alone, everything goes

My feelings can’t be expressed with this pen

Ayy, how can I tell you?

You are the infinite exponent, the “x,” the “+”

The moon is too small for you (Yah!)

And even though I’m far away, you are the closest person to me

If my cell phone were to turn off, I would only notify you

If there was life before, I must’ve drank from your waters

I was destined to meet you

The best thing I’ve got

Is the love you give to me

It smells of tobacco and melon

And a Sunday in the city

If you wait for me

I could double the time

I could tie heaven up

And give it to you entirely

I want you to give me another kiss

One of those that you give me

Being away from you is hell

Being close to you is my peace

And it’s because I love whenever you arrive

And I hate when you leave

I’ll be with you ’til death

Don’t leave me alone, where are you going, where are you going?

You smoke as if you were going to be kicked out for it

And you dance the way a god would move when dancing

And you kiss like you’ve always known how to kiss

And nobody had to teach you, you

The best thing I’ve got

Is the love you give to me

It smells of tobacco and melon

And a Sunday in the city

And if you wait for me, eh

I could double the time

I could tie heaven up

And give it to you entirely

I need another kiss

One of those that you give me

Being away from you is hell

Being close to you is my peace

And it’s because I love whenever you arrive

And I hate when you leave

I’ll be with you ’til death

Don’t leave me alone, where are you going, where are you going?