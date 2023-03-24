Lana Del Rey, Sweet: the lyrics & their meaning

Among the most awaited albums of the year, Lana Del Rey’s Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd was released on March 24, and all fans were ready to delve into it. We already knew several tracks before the album release (the title track, A&W, and The Grants were out weeks before). Still, there was a lot of exciting meaning in the other album songs. Sweet is probably the song that got the most attention from Lana’s fans: a melancholic ballad where the American singer presents herself most genuinely. Let’s explore the track together: you’ll also have the complete lyrics at the end.

Sweet: the lyrics & their meaning

In Sweet, Lana Del Rey talks about herself, describing her identity, her peculiarity, and her philosophy, talking to the man who loves her. The singer has a long history of introspective songs, reflecting on life, love, human needs, and mortality. But in this song, she’s the real protagonist: she’s talking to her man, explaining who she really is, how she’s different than the other girls, and what makes her unique.

“I’m a different kind of woman,” she sings in the chorus, and this is what the whole song is about. The stars in her eyes are a recurrent image in her poetics, her ability to write as a self-expression mean is what made her the singer we love, and her passion for “doing nothing,” contemplating the meaning of life, is indeed one of her peculiarities.

I wrote you a note, but I didn’t send it

‘Cause that’s the best method the women here taught me about

What you don’t really understand

I’ve got magic in my hand, stars in my eyes

I’m a different kind of woman

Talking to her man, presenting all the ways she isn’t an average girl, feels like a request for full acceptance: she wants to be seen for what she really is, trying to understand if he really loves her or some illusion that got in the middle of his perception of her. The honesty of Sweet lyrics serves the purpose of clarity: this is what I really am, a girl with a deep soul, a sweet heart, a lot of questions, living differently than anyone else. Do you really want me?

I’m sweet, bare feet

If you wanna go where nobody goes

That’s where you’ll find me

What you doin’ with your life? Do you think about it?

Do you contemplate where we came from?

Lately, we’ve been makin’ out a lot

Not talkin’ ’bout the stuff that’s at the very heart of things

Do you want children? Do you wanna marry me?

This way, talking about herself becomes a way of seeking confirmation from her man. Lana Del Rey is not just giving a self-portrait: she’s presenting all details of her personality to the man who claims to love her, asking him once again, “is it really me that you want? Are you sure you are really seeing me?”

From this point, you can sense a shade of melancholy, insecurity, and loneliness in the lyrics of Sweet. Not exactly a need for validation, more an attempt to deeply align with her partner. That’s the original song’s meaning: this is what I am; are you ready to fully love and embrace all the actual sides of me?

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics in Lana Del Rey’s Sweet.

Stars in my eyes, hiking up Griffith

Thinking about who was sad and what didn’t

Get sad in the Midwest, wish I could tell you now

I wrote you a note, but I didn’t send it

‘Cause that’s the best method the women here taught me about

What you don’t really understand

I’ve got magic in my hand, stars in my eyes

I’m a different kind of woman

If you want some basic b* *h, go to the Beverly Center and find her

I’m sweet, bare feet

If you wanna go where nobody goes

That’s where you’ll find me

In the sweet north country

If I’m not there, come to my house on Genesee

What you doin’ with your life? Do you think about it?

Do you contemplate where we came from?

Lately, we’ve been makin’ out a lot

Not talkin’ ’bout the stuff that’s at the very heart of things

Do you want children? Do you wanna marry me?

Do you wanna run marathons in Long Beach by the sea?

I’ve got things to do, like nothing at all

I wanna do them with you

Do you wanna do them with me?

If you want someone, then just call me up

And remember where I’ll be

Sweet in barefeet

You can find me where no one will be

In the woods somewhere, in the night

In the heart of a valley

In the sweet north country

If I’m not there, come to my house on Genesee