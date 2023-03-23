Fifty Fifty, Cupid: the English lyrics & the meaning

The Internet has always been in love with k-pop. You can see it from all the acts that populated social networks like TikTok every day, especially if it’s a girl group singing: we already saw on Auralcrave the success of BlackPink, NewJeans, and Twice, and 2023 seems the right year for the rise of Fifty Fifty, four new girls ready to conquer the international music industry. Cupid is the single that went viral on social networks, especially in its Twin Version with English lyrics: let’s explore its meaning here. You’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end of this article.

You can watch the official video for Cupid below.

Cupid: the English lyrics and their meaning

Cupid is a song about love and disillusion. In the lyrics, Fifty Fifty admit they have trouble finding love: the girls feel they are fools to still believe in love, and they blame Cupid for what’s happening. At the same time, they still want to insist; seeking love is still something they want in their life.

For those who don’t know, Cupid is the god of love, attraction, and desire in Roman mythology. He’s often represented as a young boy with a bow and arrow, and it’s believed that whoever is shot by his arrows will immediately fall in love with someone, won by an irresistible desire. That’s why Fifty Fifty are blaming Cupid, calling him dumb: they symbolically give responsibility to him for the fact that they haven’t found love yet.

From Cupid lyrics, you understand that the girls won’t quickly lose hope. They are disappointed, sure, and you can feel it in the first lines:

A hopeless romantic all my life

Surrounded by couples all the time

I guess I should take it as a sign

They need to complain about someone, and Cupid is the perfect target: a supernatural entity that would make everything easy and straightforward. It’s his fault if love never entered their lives, and that’s why they are so sad, feeling lonely, and skeptical about the future.

I’m feeling lonely

Oh, I wish I’d find a lover that could hold me

Now, I’m crying in my room

So skeptical of love

But we know we will never lose hope in love, and that’s where the lyrics in Cupid head at the end:

Hopeless girl is seeking

Someone who will share this feeling

I’m a fool

A fool for love, a fool for love

After all, this is what Cupid lyrics are about: we often feel sad and stupid, hoping one day, love will magically turn our life into something else. But we also know that love is a human need, and we will never be able to stop looking for it. The right way is in the middle: always be open for love, but without turning it into a need that makes our life miserable if not present. Easier said than done, right?

